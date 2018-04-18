Tickets to the 26th Moab Music Festival are now on sale. Music in concert with the landscape comes to life with performances by world-class MMF musicians in spectacular outdoor venues along the Colorado River, in charming Star Hall and surprise outdoor settings. Here are highlights. Visit the website for full concert calendar and details. Opening Night: New Americans

Star Hall

Fri., Aug. 31

MMF welcomes Bright Sheng as the 2018 Composer-in-Residence. His work “merges diverse musical customs, transcending conventional aesthetic boundaries,” many having strong Chinese and Asian influences. Sheng figures prominently on opening night, a program dedicated to composers who have become American citizens during their lifetime and have made U.S. musical culture and legacy all the richer. Also, Pius Cheung, the Chinese-Canadian virtuoso percussionist/composer will perform a work by Sheng and one of his own. The audience will better acquaint with Sheng at his free pre-concert talk.

TAKE 6

Red Cliffs Lodge

Sat., Sept. 1

TAKE 6, the virtuoso vocal ensemble known for their razor-sharp six-part harmony comes to Red Cliffs Lodge. Heralded by Quincy Jones as the “baddest vocal cats on the planet!”, they are the most awarded a cappella group in history, including 10 Grammys, 10 Dove Awards, induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and Best Jazz Vocal Group honors for seven consecutive years. Most recently, TAKE 6 had the honor of the first American vocal group to perform in Cuba since diplomatic relations restored. The group cites faith, friendship, respect, and love of music as the key to their 25 + year success.

Time for Three Red Cliffs Lodge

Sun., Sept. 2

Time for Three gives new meaning to rocking out in Moab! The MMF favorite is an uncommon mix of virtuoso string playing, singing, and showmanship. Their music ranges from Bach to Brahms; plus, original material with a unique flair and creative genius. MMF strings join Tf3 in their just-for-this-concert arrangements to make a sonically satisfying and rowdy conclusion.

We Are Women: A Bernstein Cabaret

Star Hall

Fri., Sept. 7

Following on the success of MMF 2017’s Leonard Bernstein Centennial concert, MMF presents another all-Bernstein program. Conceived by narrator Jamie Bernstein and MMF Music Director Michael Barrett, the evening of songs for or about women by Leonard Bernstein, weaves together a story through the lens of a mother and daughter. The cast takes turns portraying different characters as the wistfulness, passion, and saucy humor of Bernstein’s songs readily adapt to a narrative where the two women navigate the tricky terrain of relationships, self-acceptance, and learning to delight in the love of others.

New World Assembly: Scotland meets Québec & Appalachia

Sorrel River Ranch

Sat., Sept. 8

Traditional fiddle tunes from Scotland cross the Atlantic, stopping first in Québec for a taste of new France, then heading south into the Appalachian mountains where fiddle and dance styles meld with the music of the African slaves to create old-time American music. All these cultures unite to explore the meeting of tradition and innovation. Your guides are masters of their respective fields: Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas representing Scotland, Yann Falquet of Québec, Brittany Haas, who grew up steeped in the Southern Appalachian fiddle tradition, and Nic Gareiss whose knowledge of international shoe-sounds and grooves traces the roots of American traditional dance.

Closing Night: Coming to America

Star Hall

Sun., Sept. 9

Following the theme of immigrants in the Americas, pianist Michael Brown and cellist Nicholas Canellakis curate a program based on composers who came to America early in the 20th century — Korngold, Mahler, Weill, Bloch, Foss, and Prokofiev. And those who were children of immigrants — Bernstein, Copland, and Gershwin. As a topper, the evening includes new works by Michael Brown that refer to these composers from a 21st-century perspective.

Ticket Payment Methods and Costs MFF charges a processing fee for credit/debit card orders of 10 percent, up to a maximum of $10 per ticket. To avoid the fee, you may: pay by cash or check in person at the MMF Box Office (58 E. 300 South, Moab)

send a check by mail. Call all ahead to reserve tickets and get an exact price. Tickets held one week only.

