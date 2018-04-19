New Utah Pride Center building to be revealed at an open house

Outgoing Utah Pride Center executive director Carol Gnade is almost giddy as she offers to take people on a tour of the new facility on Main Street, south of 13th South.

“And in here, we will be able to house larger events and community meetings,” she says as we walk into a large, window-lined room on the main floor.

Last I was there, this area was stacked deep with granite countertops from the bank that once was in the 12,000 square-foot building.

The new building was paid for, in part, by the proceeds of the problem-ridden old building, and funds raised by the Center’s Capital Campaign Committee, directed by Jane Marquardt, Jackie Biskupski, and Brett Tolman, with Beano Solomon and Bruce Bastian as honorary directors. Michelle Turpin and Laura Gray were also significant members of the committee.

“This building has a huge elevator,” Gnade almost screams. “And 54 parking spaces.”

The three-level building will host the youth drop-in center on the bottom floor, an open area with space to lounge around and meeting spaces on the main floor, and more meeting space, staff offices and the mental health center on the top floor.

An open house will be held Saturday, May 19, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 and ending at 8:30 p.m. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. The building address is 1380 S. Main Street.

Newly-hired executive director Rob Moolman says he hopes the new Center will be a place the LGBT community can be proud of.

“We want people to know there is a lot of impactful, important work that will be going on here,” he said. “This will be an exciting, solid place as a cornerstone for our community.”

