Weekend Events: Monsters, Fusion Dancing, Porn Bloopers, and more

20Friday — Spring Dances

Join SLCC Dance Company for a night of dance and professional and student choreography ranging from jazz, modern, hip hop, contemporary, and more.

SLCC Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10, grandtheatrecompany.com

— InVISIBLE Monsters

Downtown Artist Collective is pleased to present this exhibit reception featuring artists Heather Romney and Katie Strader. Everyone lives with Monsters, each is a living, breathing terror to the one who carries it. Born from many different types of wombs and wounds, they are often silent to the world as they keep us forever engaged in battle. This exhibit explores the complex relationship between our hidden monsters and our sense of Self. To learn more about Heather and Katie’s work, please visit www.heatherromney.com and www.katiestrader.com.

Downtown Artist Collective, 258 E. 100 South, 6–9 p.m. Free downtownartistcollective.org

— Third Friday Bingo

It will be the biggest Bingo night of the year. The Salt Lake Men’s Choir will perform two numbers from their upcoming 35th-anniversary concert. It’s encouraged to arrive early to get a seat. For several months it’s been standing room only and turning people away due to overcapacity. You may not save seats past 6:30 p.m. (tongue sticking out!)

First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East, 7 p.m. Bingo card $6 or 2 for $10. And don’t forget extra cash for party fouls



21Saturday — Mountain Fusion

Mountain Fusion is fusion dancing. Fusion dance is partner dancing to contemporary music inspired by various other dances including blues, tango, west coast swing, and zouk. It is typically an improvised, lead-follow approach to dancing. Fabulous!

Salt City Studio, 1321 E. 3300 South, 8:30 p.m. Cost is $5, cash only

— The Viva La DIVA Show

See your favorite DIVAS come to life in this interactive female and celebrity impersonation show. Full of music, live comedy, and audience participation. Tonight’s entertainers include Katy Perry, The Spice Girls, Wynona Judd, and more.

Club X, 445 S. 400 West, 8 p.m. Tickets $25, thevivaladivashow.com

22Sunday — Pancake Brunch

Join the Zion Curtain Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their second Pancake Brunch fundraiser. The money raised will go to the clients of the VOA Homeless Youth Resource Center as well as the UAF Food Pantry. Have a fun time with friends, enjoy great food, and raise money for two wonderful organizations that work hard to serve and better our community.

Sun Trapp, 102 S. 600 West, 11 a.m. Cost $5 and up

— Brain Bagz, Porn Bloopers, Red Bennies, Moon of Delirium

These local rock bands are fast, sweeping and mesmerizing; of course, it’s possibly dependent on hallucinogen intake. Just sayin’. Plus, it’s a free concert and what gay Utah porn star doesn’t love free crap.

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 8 p.m. Free

