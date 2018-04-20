On April 1, 2009, Chris Mautz and Darin Piccoli opened The State Room, a 299-capacity live music venue in Salt Lake City. Their vision was to present a dynamic, eclectic mix of national touring artists in a setting that would be comfortable and pleasing to a broad audience spectrum.

Now, due to the successful audience cultivation at The State Room, Mautz and Piccoli are poised to open The Commonwealth Room. Conveniently located in South Salt Lake City, this 700-capacity venue will continue their vision and provide fans of live music an environment that will feature a custom sound system, audience platforms with clear sightlines, and a separate lobby with a full bar.

“Chris and I have been developing the idea of a larger music venue over the last few years,” Piccoli said. “From the first time we walked into this space, the old Rock/K2 Church, we felt we had found a venue that could deliver the vibe we seek when it comes to the concert-goers as well as artist experience.”

“We are humbled by the connections we have made with patrons of The State Room and are often overwhelmed by the musical memories that have been shared,” Mautz said. “Being able to expand with The Commonwealth Room would not have been possible without the incredible support of the community.”

Performs currently scheduled:

OPENING NIGHT, MAY 5: FREE EVENT FEATURING SEPIATONIC SATURDAY MAY 5

MAY 9: RECKLESS KELLY

MAY 12: THE YOUNG DUBLINERS

JUNE 8: JUNIOR BROWN

JUNE 26: THE MILK CARTON KIDS

JULY 13: KARL DENSON’S TINY UNIVERSE

JULY 21: JAMES McMURTRY

AUG. 12: ROBERT EARL KEEN

AUG. 13: PUNCH BROTHERS

SEP. 5: MIDGE URE & PAUL YOUNG

SEP. 7: JOSH RITTER & THE ROYAL CITY BAND

SEP. 14: MARCUS KING BAND

SEP. 15: HOUNDMOUTH

SEP. 27: GRAHAM NASH

Tickets on sale now, visit thecommonwealthroom.com for more information. The Commonwealth Room is located at 195 W. 2100 South.

Photo Credit | David Rueda

0