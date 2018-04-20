Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a break from planning their May nuptials to discuss some of the serious issues affecting today’s youth, particularly LGBTQ youth, at the Commonwealth Youth Forum held April 18 in London.

Speaking to Australian Jacob Thomas, a Queen’s Young Leaders award winner for helping to reduce the suicide rate within the LBGTQ community in Australia, Markle expressed her support: ‘This is a basic human rights issue, not one about sexuality,” she told Thomas, according to People.

Prince Harry and Markle told Thomas that they planned to prioritize working with the LGBTQ community following their wedding, as the couple begins in their many charitable pursuits.

The wedding of Prince Harry and the first to be American Princess Meghan Markle is scheduled to take place May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.

