ANNUAL EVENTS

It’s time to channel the swinging ’60s! Think Mad Men, Jackie Kennedy, Steve McQueen, Brigitte Bardot, mini mod dresses, bold prints, and the early hippie years. The 8th annual Equality Utah Celebration floods St. George — again? — themed “All you need is love”. The event includes an opening reception, music by a Beatles tribute band, other fabulous entertainment, hippy drag queens, a silent auction, and dinner (wine included) — other libations will cost you!

Then, speed home — lawfully — for the annual Utah Leather Pride event of bondage, sensory deprivation, dominance, and other kinks (or come to my house, LOL). Local and national vendors will be on-site, as well as bootblacks and entertainers. Also, bid on both a silent and live auction for goodies you both eat and wear, and wash without soap.

19Saturday — Equality Utah Celebration

Unnamed warehouse, 317 S. Donlee Dr., St. George, 6–9 p.m. Tickets $100, equalityutah.org

20Sunday — Utah Leather Pride

Sun Trapp, 100 S. 600 West, noon–8 p.m. Free

CONCERTS

Since making her debut in 2010, K. Flay has spun fearlessly explicit lyrics that show the bright and dark of the world in her head. Gurrrrl! Try being in my head. Anyhoo, this woman rocks the gazebo. Wait, is that the correct expression? See, my head!

6Sunday — K. Flay

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 7 p.m. Tickets $20 adv/$22 day of, smithstix.com

MONTHLY EVENTS

This month QTalks welcomes Tan France of Queer Eye, John Meisner of Southern Utah University, and David Kozlowski of the youth program Quit Trip’n. As well as, a duo of student activists who recently organized March for Our Lives SLC: Ermiya Fanaeian and Isaac Reese.

9Wednesday — QTalks

Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, 7:30 p.m. Free

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

The barbie’s back on at Try-Angles, wheeee! The Facebook event post boasts: “Bring your sinks. Bring your mayo. It’s Cinco De Mayo – Sunday BBQ – Bingo – Beer Church. Well, actually it’s “Sixo (or Seis, if you know actual Spanish) De Miracle Whip” because it’s one day late, but any excuse for a party.” So says Kaden I suppose, that de-miracle whip!

6Sunday — First Sunday BBQ / Bingo / Beer Church

Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 2 p.m., throughout the summer. The BBQ is $25 per plate. JK, just be super giving

THEATRE

The most celebrated pop hits from ABBA, who came to define the disco era, are part of the cheerful musical, Mamma Mia!, about a young woman trying to find out who her birth father is on the eve of her wedding on a beautiful Greek island.

Then the greatest hits from a crotch, that grew into our souls, are part of the cult classic, The Full Monty, about six British dudes who turn to stripping.

11Friday — Mamma Mia!

Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, UofU, times vary, through May 26. Tickets $42–69, pioneertheatre.org

24Thursday — The Full Monty

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St., Park City, times vary, through June 3. Tickets $23–35, egyptiantheatrecompany.org

VISUAL ARTS

Jena Schmidt’s landscape paintings are blueprints of physical structures in nature. By painting geometric abstractions of the tree lines, mountain ridges, and rock formations, she expresses how physical combinations in nature result in the sense of spiritual balance. To make opposites complete, she uses right angles and grids to give direction, and circles to represent the never-ending cycles in nature.

4Friday — Jena Schmidt Solo Exhibition: A Part of Everything

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., through June 1. Artist reception, May 18, 6–8 p.m. Free

UPCOMING EVENTS

June 16, Kesha and Macklemore, smithstix.com

July 20–22, Damn These Heels Film Festival, utahfilmcenter.org

July 28, LoveLoud Festival, smithstix.com

Aug. 9, Jack White, ticketfly.com

Sep. 21, The B-52’s, maverikcenter.com

Sep. 22, Beck, smithstix.com

