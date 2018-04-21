The Utah Pride Festival 2018 is only a few short weeks out, and the event is not yet fully scheduled, but we at QSaltLake Magazine are itching (in a right way) to share what we have gathered so far.

Salt Lake City doled out $200,000 in grants on April 11 to 79 organizations sponsoring arts and cultural events in the city this year — such as street festivals, which includes the Utah Pride Festival. UPF was one of three recipients that promote “diversity, inclusion, cultural identity, economic development, and neighborhood unity.”



UPF opens May 31 under a warm ray of light at the Pride Interfaith Service. Additional information is forthcoming.

June 1 has something for LGBT youth and the more established LGBT community:

Utah Pride Spectacular

The Utah Pride Center’s Pride Spectacular will celebrate the past, present, and future of our beautifully diverse community, and as they recognize the recipients of the Dr. Kristen Ries Community Service Award and the Pete Suazo Political Action Award. This year Australian singer Toby Beard will perform. The event is June 1, 6–9:30pm, at Union Event Center, 235 N. 500 West. Tickets available at bit.ly/PrideSpectacular.

Pete Suazo Political Action Award

Established in 2002 in honor of Senator Pete Suazo’s tireless attempts to pass hate crime legislation in Utah, paired with his continual efforts to remind the Utah State Legislature of the great diversity found in our state. This award goes to an elected Utah official (past or present) who’s demonstrated an exceptional commitment to equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community of Utah through legislation, policy, and declaration.



Dr. Kristen Ries Community Service Award

Established in 1987 this award was first presented to Dr. Kristen Ries for her humanitarian efforts in dealing with the AIDS crisis, and forever named in her honor. This award recognizes outstanding service to the greater lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community in Utah, and presented to an individual(s) dedicated to continuing that legacy of service. Those who receive this award are role models for Utah’s LGBTQ+ community, and like Dr. Kristen Ries, “exemplify everything that the award has stood for: compassion, leadership, and courage.”

Tickets and nominations for the awards at utahpridecenter.org/festival — nomination deadline is April 21.

Youth Pride

Youth Pride, for ages 14–20, occurs Friday, June 1, 8–11pm on the festival grounds at Washington Square, entrance on 500 South and State Street. The beautiful and talented Kimora Blac performs.

On Saturday, June 2 events begin at the crack of dawn. Oy!

Outdoors and Proud

Starting at 8 am is the Pride 5K run, part of the Outdoors and Proud event. In addition to the race, there’s yoga in the Peace Gardens, fitness challenges, and other healthy lifestyle activities at Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West. To guarantee a shirt in your size, please register by May 21. Online registration May 25. Online registration/$40.00 at utahpridecenter.org/festival or onsite registration/$45.

Pride March and Rally

If you haven’t entirely cooled down from the run, then take part in the Pride March and Rally that starts at 1 pm, on South Capitol steps, 350 State Street. The march begins at approximately 1:45 pm, from Capitol steps, then south on State Street to South Temple, east on South Temple to 200 East, south on 200 East to 400 South — disbanding at Utah Pride Festival grounds. March & Rally Map

Pride Festival

The big event, two-days long (literally for some) on June 2–3 is now attended by more than 50,000 people and continues to grow each year. The event runs Saturday, 1–10pm and Sunday, 11am–7pm at Washington Square. Festival Map

The festival also includes a Pride Speakers and Films event the same days but across the street at the Salt Lake Public Library, 210 E. 400 South. More information to come soon.

Utah Pride Parade

The exponential growing Utah Pride Parade returns thankfully again without any significant injuries on Sunday, June 3, 10am–noon. Parade route: 200 S. West Temple to 400 East. Parade Map

0