Two great Western traditions are returning to High West Distillery and Saloon in May.

High West, Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, is celebrating the Kentucky Derby on Sat., May 5, at its 8th annual Derby Day Party — and the national release of the new blend of its famous whiskey Yippee-Ki-Yay. From 2–6 p.m., at the famed saloon located at 703 Park Ave., Park City, enjoy High West’s acclaimed food, foot-stomping live music and a contest for “Best Derby Attire,” all while taking in the 143rd Run for the Roses at the Kentucky Derby.

Tickets are $40: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-west-distillery-derby-day-2018-tickets-44763172855?aff=es2

A cash bar will be serving High West’s award-winning spirits and cocktails — including the Yippee-Ki-Yay. The concoction is from whiskeys between two and seven years old. After aged and finished, especially after mixing with the flavors from the vermouth and Syrah that aged in charred, French oak barrels, the spirit presents a nose of a fresh cinnamon stick, dried apricot, and dark chocolate, with cherry cordial, dried sage, brown sugar, and toasted nut brittle. Its taste is bright cinnamon spice with vanilla, star anise, cherry cobbler, dried herbs, and undertones of cedar wood. The finish is spiced red berry jam, black licorice, and muddled spearmint.

