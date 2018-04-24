UMOCA presents “Mostly Human” the fourth installment of Out Loud, a group exhibition created by participants in UMOCA’s workshop series. The Opening Reception is May 4, 7–9 p.m., and an Artist Q&A at 8 p.m. With a tongue-in-cheek title about how society views LGBT youth, this exhibition explores humanity through our relationships.

You’ll find that most of the exhibit contains self-portraits and pieces that, while not engaging in classical portraiture, are from artists using this opportunity to project themselves onto their art freely instead of restricting as in other youth collections.

The exhibit runs through July 14 and is curated by Claude Gastelum, Cyan Larson, Elim Schmidt, and Tyler Jager.

About Out Loud:

Out Loud is an artistic platform for youth voices in the LGBTQ+ community. Through explorations in contemporary art and the creation of an exhibition, students build capacity for self-expression and cultivate a sense of essential contribution to society. The program promotes a safer space for interactions with peers, mentors, and the community. Which builds positive social connections and sharing experiences with others.

“Out Loud offers a space for these teens to be themselves, express their ideas, thoughts, and feelings, and learn from peers and other artists. This series validates their identities and shows them that they are not alone, that there are other teens, artists, and institutions, like UMOCA, who believe in them.”

Learn more at http://www.utahmoca.org/out-loud/

