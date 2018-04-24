Last December, same-sex marriage legalized in Australia. Among the couples celebrating were Tim Nelson and Sam “Bolan” Netterfield, singer-songwriter and keyboardist, respectively, of Aussy sweethearts Cub Sport. Childhood best friends turned bandmates, the night the two admitted their love for each other inspired the band’s single “Crush”.

On tour currently promoting their sophomore album BATS, Cub Sport stops in Salt Lake City tomorrow, April 25. BATS is a deeply personal collection of songs, including “Crush”, chronicling Nelson’s journey of coming out and admitting his love for Netterrfield. Nelson and Netterfield are now happily engaged.

The band’s latest single view here: Good Guys Go.

When: Wed., April 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Kilby Court, 748 W. Kilby Ct.

Tickets: $12, http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1579396-cub-sport-salt-lake-city/

Photo credit: Ambar Navarro

