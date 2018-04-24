No, we didn’t say which Olympic crush. That’s because the upcoming all-athletes season of Dancing With the Stars features several recent favorite Olympic athletes, and one of them is America’s Queer Sweetheart of figure skating, the witty and fierce Adam Rippon. The other two, though not LGBT, are just as swoon-worthy, depending on your orientation. There’s softball power pitcher Jennifer Finch Daigle to entice the lesbians, and Chris Mazdzer, the luge stud whose scruffy appeal has not gone unnoticed by virtually all gay men with internet access. They’ll be joining problematic faves like Tonya Harding and all-around fave-faves like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In other words, the competition this time is poised to rival the best seasons of the beloved (and, come on, really corny, and you know it) series regarding sheer physical power. Finally, Adam won’t disappoint with his patented brand of charm and sass, so that’s reason enough to watch. The ABC show bows at the end of this month.

Kate McKinnon is currently in talks for a film with no name

“In talks” is contract negotiations over salary, and while not yet hammered out, whatever offer to Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters) should, on principle, be doubled. She’s that appealing, even in films that aren’t. Good news is this film is from Love, Actually creator Richard Curtis, and acclaimed director Danny Boyle (Trainspotting). So the chance of it being pretty good is, well, pretty good. The project is untitled but has EastEnders mainstay Himesh Patel, as well as the vaguest idea of a plot. Apparently, it involves music of the 1960s and/or 1970s, depending on whose rumors you believe. Doesn’t matter, you had us at Kate.

It’s a bad idea to mess with Gay Kid and Fat Chick

TV comedy director Amy York Rubin (Grown-ish, Fresh Off The Boat) has signed on to direct the next film from comic actor Bo Burnham (his debut feature as a writer-director, the already-acclaimed Eighth Grade, hits theaters this summer). It’s named Gay Kid and Fat Chick, at least for now, and we don’t dislike that title at all. Not only is it instantly memorable, it also uses powerfully dismissive language in a story of teenage outsiders who create costumed superhero identities to get revenge on bullies — like a queer Kick-Ass.

At the moment it’s in development, so there’s no cast, but hear me out when I say that J.J. Totah (Champions) is the only choice to play “Gay Kid.” Totah is practically a queer superhero in real life. Anyway, the hope is the script doesn’t involve lessons about the futility of revenge. If you’ve seen Heathers, you know there’s no satisfaction in that.

Follow Kimberly Reed’s Dark Money

Transgender director Kimberly Reed’s documentary Prodigal Sons is an indie success story every filmmaker wants — critically acclaimed, crowd-pleasing, and award-winning. Then her profile rose when she co-produced the moving documentary The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson. Her latest, Dark Money, hits arthouse theaters this summer before airing on PBS.

This time the subject matter is less queer specific and more urgently universal: the influence of untraceable corporate money and the way it influences not only American elections but also our democracy itself, thanks to the infamous Supreme Court ruling on Citizens United. It’s activist filmmaking designed to depress audiences but also to rise against oppressive forces that keep the super-rich in seemingly unstoppable power. Here’s hoping it pushes the national conversation toward breaking the grip corporations have on American politics and life. Cue a group sing-along of “The Internationale.”

Romeo San Vicente doesn’t hate Mondays, just capitalism.

