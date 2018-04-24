LaDon Henry, an FTM who transitioned last year, hopes to become Nevada’s first openly transgender legislator. Henry, a husband, small-business owner, and radio host said he wanted to become involved with politics after President Trump’s election. He is running for the Nevada Assembly District 42 vacated seat.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Henry, who served nearly four years in the Army as a woman, said, “It wasn’t just me being transgender that made me want to run. There are so many different marginalized communities right now that feel like they’re not citizens.”

In his webpage biography, at http://henryfornvassembly42.com/, Henry wrote: “I believe everyone has the right to be treated fairly with dignity and respect no matter their nationality, religion, disability, gender or origin. I am also a transgender male. I have felt the effects of discrimination and will fight for equality and change no matter the demographics. [Some issues] face our district that need to be prioritized and addressed.”

If he wins, Henry will focus on improving Nevada’s education system, diversifying the economy and fighting for underrepresented communities, including immigrants, at-risk youth, and ex-prisoners.

“I think it’s so important to be able to see yourself in the people who represent you,” said HRC Nevada Director Briana Escamilla, about Henry’s candidacy. “It could be a lifesaving message to a transgender kid who is struggling and afraid to come out.”

0