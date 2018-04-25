It should be evident by now that the Creep of the Week every week is Donald Trump. He is a cancerous tumor on the U.S., and as a nation, we desperately need a Trumpectomy.

But, don’t forget about all the other creeps long before Trump became the false idol of the so-called religious right. The right-wing adoration of Trump seems hypocritical but it’s a match-made-in-heaven. The right-wing agenda has always been about power and oppression, never about morality. If having Trump as president allows right-wingers to wrest marriage from LGBTQ people or drive transgender folks out of public life then Trump can pay off all the porn stars in the world. Mission accomplished.

So conservatives can spare me the moral outrage act over anything related to sexuality.

And yet, on April 23 conservatives wanted parents to keep their kids home to protest sex education where their children will learn gay people exist and gender expression is absolute.

“Parents across the country will be keeping their children home from school to protest the insane, pornographic, morally debased propaganda that passes for ‘sex education’ these days,” wrote Matt Walsh for The Daily Wire. “It’s about time that parents took a stand against this madness.”

Walsh, a conservative writer and self-described “extremist,” presents a novel approach to sex education — once robots take over the world.

“Sex should be a subject covered in science class, and it should go no further than simply explaining how human reproduction works,” he writes. “All of the rest — the lessons on ‘gender identity,’ the free condoms, the discussion of masturbation and oral sex — is ideological.”

Never mind the fact that knowing how human reproduction works is not the same thing as having an understanding of human sexuality nor does it acknowledge the complex and often fraught relationships between people that result in and are a result of that sexuality. Especially for teenagers who are being yanked through the stratosphere by their hormones and do not yet have the maturity to deal with these feelings, let alone the self-control to not act on them. So age-appropriate discussions about condoms and masturbation are fucking useful, not ideological.

“The schools want our kids to be the sort of people who indulge their sexual urges freely and openly, without regard to oppressive notions of morality and human dignity,” Walsh writes, apparently under the impression that public schools are veritable orgies from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The deviants who develop these courses believe that hedonism is the path to fulfillment.”

It’s a standard conservative take on sex education: sex should be divorced from pleasure and only used to make babies. Of course, we also don’t want teenagers having babies, which is one reason why sex education is essential. Teenagers are having sex. Whether they know how to protect themselves or not.

Sex is not a product of Satan, as Walsh implies. It’s a healthy part of life but too many hang-ups exist because of senseless shaming promoted by folks like Walsh.

“My only problem with the [April 23] sit-out is that it’s too short,” Walsh writes. “It should be permanent. But this is a good first step.”

The idea that public education is a finishing school for sexual deviance is damaging to children, their parents, and communities. While conservatives, with the backing of Betsy DeVos, work to tear down the pillar of American life and democracy. So yes, parents should be aware that mythical sex education tales are promoting the destruction of schools. And they should take a stand against this madness.

D’Anne Witkowski is a poet, writer, and comedian living with her wife and son. She has been writing about LGBT politics for over a decade. Follow her on Twitter @MamaDWitkowski.

