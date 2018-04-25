Independent Bookstore Day is April 28, and local bookstores are celebrating. For instance, King’s English Bookshop is collaborating with other independently-owned bookstores in northern Utah for a Bookstore Crawl.

Here’s how to play:



1. Pick up the special Independent Bookstore Day Passport at any of the participating stores — TKE, Booked on 25th (Ogden), Weller Bookworks (Salt Lake), or The Printed Garden (Sandy).



2. Visit each of the four stores on Saturday, April 28, and have the store either initial or stamp their box on the passport.



3. Fill out your contact information and drop your completed passport off at whichever of the participating stores you visit last.



4. From the completed passports, a lucky participant will win a collection containing either a gift card or gift certificate from one of the stores.

Additionally, King’s English will offer exclusive Independent Bookstore Day merchandise, and hold a day of events at the shop, 1511 S. 1500 East.

Events include:

All-day Busy Bee Scavenger Hunt

11 a.m. — Beekeeping storytime with beekeepers Bob & Bill

11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. — Learn about bees and beekeeping from the University of Utah’s Beekeeper’s Association

11 a.m.–3 p.m. — Nuzzles & Co. adoption of furry friends

11 a.m. — Capt. Len’s BBQ food truck will serve up delicious treats until the BBQ runs out

Noon–2 p.m. — The Poem Pros will type your heartfelt poetic thoughts on a vintage typewriter. A great gift idea

2 p.m. — Bees Knees Spelling Bee where readers of all ages will compete for prizes

5 p.m. — Amy Trueblood will read from and sign her new YA novel, Nothing But Sky. Grace Lafferty, an 18-year-old wing-walker, thrills crowds with barrel rolls and loop-the-loops in hopes of making enough money to get to the 1922 World Aviation Expo. Trueblood will be in conversation with McKelle George, author of Speak Easy, Speak Love, and YA bookclub administrator, Krysti Meyer.



