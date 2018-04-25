One of the best-reviewed Off-Broadway plays of 2009 was playwright Geoffrey Nauffts’ comedy-drama Next Fall, about two gay men — one an atheist, one a devout Christian — who fall in love and struggle to reconcile their differences.

Now An Other Theater Company stages the Tony-nominated hit about the clash of faith, family, friendship, and gay love.

Adam and Luke are in love. Luke believes in God. Adam believes in everything else. Through a series of flashbacks, we see how they both let and don’t let their differences in belief affect their relationship to each other. Things are further complicated when an accident has put Luke in critical condition in the hospital, leaving Adam to deal with the situation along with Luke’s parents who aren’t aware of their son’s sexuality.

“Next Fall, ultimately, is about Adam and Luke, an atheist and a Christian who meet and fall in love and navigate their differences over a five-year period until a terrible accident happens and their two worlds completely collide,” said Nauffts in a 2010 interview. “In my mind what I was setting out to do was an exploration of faith in this day and age. That said, I love the way that you phrase it: it’s a comedy, a romance, a tragedy. I think that it sneaks up on you, whatever it is. And that was sort of my intention.”

The OTC production stars Brett Merritt, Abram Yarbro, Alexis Boss, Brian Kocherhans, Joel Applegate, and Heather Oberlander; and his directed by Kacey Spadafora.

When: Fridays & Saturdays, May 4–26, 7:30 p.m. | Sun., May 19, 2 p.m.

Where: Provo Towne Centre Mall, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo

Tickets: $15 at the door or www.anothertheatercompany.com/tickets

