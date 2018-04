Today, April 26, at 5 p.m. MST, DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison will host transgender rights advocate and Human Rights Campaign Spokesperson Sarah McBride for a conversation about the fight for LGBTQ rights and why Americans are fired up to effect change at the ballot box in 2018 and beyond.

Democrats Live will be broadcast fromĀ facebook.com/democrats. Watch the show, plus full episodes of past shows, in one convenient place.

