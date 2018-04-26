LGBTQ+ Mormons from around the globe will gather in Salt Lake City, July 20–22, for the 2018 Affirmation Annual International Conference. The conference commences at the Salt Palace Convention Center and hosted by Affirmation: LGBT Mormons, Families, and Friends.

The conference is like no other event in the world. Attendees will join with hundreds of LGBTQ+ Mormons who bring and share various perspectives of what it means for them to be LGBTQ+ and Mormon. No matter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity; interest or activity level in the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; if they are an LGBTQ+ Mormon, a family member, a friend, or a church leader wanting to be supportive, this is the conference for them.

Conference attendees will have several opportunities to meet together in affinity groups. The groups allow attendees to discuss similar backgrounds or circumstances. Affirmation affinity groups include active/believing Mormons, faith-transitioning/ex-Mormo ns, millennials, mixed-orientation families, people of color, transgender people, and others.

Guest speakers announced for this year’s conference include British actress, Savannah Stevenson; non-profit founder focused on faith and diversity, Rev. Dr. Fatimah S. Salleh; and acclaimed Pixar Animator Emron Grover. Other speakers include the President, Senior Vice President, and Vice President of Affirmation, Carson Tueller, Francisco Ruiz, and Kimberly Anderson.

Also announced is a performance by Jeffrey Scott Parsons. He will be performing his one-man autobiographical cabaret, “Comfy,” for conference attendees. The show has played in both Los Angeles and San Diego to glowing reviews.

The 2018 Affirmation Annual International Conference early-bird tickets are available at $70 for individuals, $130 for couples, and $190 for families of three or more through June 1. After the early-bird deadline, tickets are $90 per person. For more information, the conference schedule, speaker and performer information, and to purchase tickets, visit internationalconference.affirmation.org.

