LGBTQ+ Mormons from around the globe will gather in Salt Lake City, July 20–22, for the 2018 Affirmation Annual International Conference. The conference commences at the Salt Palace Convention Center and hosted by Affirmation: LGBT Mormons, Families, and Friends.
The conference is like no other event in the world. Attendees will join with hundreds of LGBTQ+ Mormons who bring and share various perspectives of what it means for them to be LGBTQ+ and Mormon. No matter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity; interest or activity level in the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; if they are an LGBTQ+ Mormon, a family member, a friend, or a church leader wanting to be supportive, this is the conference for them.
Conference attendees will have several opportunities
Guest speakers announced for this year’s conference include British actress, Savannah Stevenson; non-profit founder focused on faith and diversity, Rev. Dr. Fatimah S. Salleh; and acclaimed Pixar Animator Emron Grover. Other speakers include the President, Senior Vice President, and Vice President of Affirmation, Carson Tueller, Francisco Ruiz, and Kimberly Anderson.
Also announced is a performance by Jeffrey Scott Parsons. He will be performing his one-man autobiographical cabaret, “Comfy,” for conference attendees. The show has played in both Los Angeles and San Diego to glowing reviews.
The 2018 Affirmation Annual International Conference early-bird tickets are available at $70 for individuals, $130 for couples, and $190 for families of three or more through June 1. After the early-bird deadline, tickets are $90 per person. For more information, the conference schedule, speaker and performer information, and to purchase tickets, visit internationalconference.affirmation.org.
Photo | Jeffrey Scott Parsons
0
7 Comments
This makes me very sad … encouraging LGBT people to hold on to ANY part of an organization that doesn’t want the real them is harmful and prevents true happiness.
I knew you’d comment.
Michael Aaron it just really saddens me … I’ve been there, done that, and wish happiness for my brothers and sisters.
What saddens me is that Affirmation took down their website that contained Affirmations histories written by Jay Bell, their memorial page to Gay Mormons who committed suicide or died of AIDS and promotes themself almost as an extension of the Mormon Church rather than an organization for LGBT folks who have a Mormon background…
Luckily, the info is still available, but you are right, sad they couldn’t maintain their history.
http://web.archive.org/web/20050815000000*/affirmation.org
I need a tutorial how this site works
Click on one of the highlighted days and it will show you what the site looked like on that day. This can be vital info for you at times, like this