27Friday — Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko is proclaimed “the lesbian Jesus” by her adoring disciples. Kiyoko’s DIY music career launched in 2013, when her partial crowdfunded debut EP A Belle to Remember was released. This Side of Paradise followed in 2015 and featured “Girls Like Girls.” The single’s video, which has amassed more than 82 million views on YouTube (collectively, her self-directed videos have eclipsed 170 million views).

The Depot, 13 S. 400 West, 7 p.m. Tickets $20 Adv/$25 Day Of, smithstix.com

— SLMC Spring Concert

Join the men of the Salt Lake Men’s Choir as we perform a retrospective of the last 35 years worth of music (one-quarter of Dennis McCracken’s age!). The choir pays tribute to the music, directors, and singers who led us to where they are today.

This eclectic line up includes showstoppers, crowd favorites, spirituals, Broadway hits, and American poetry. This show will make you laugh, cry, and be proud that a Men’s Choir (in Utah!) has stood the test of time, lasting 35 years, and counting.

First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East, 7:30 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets $15, brownpapertickets.com

— Thom Pain (based on nothing)

Join Pain for a night of (nothing) as he painfully performs his senior project — a one-man show/rambling monologue. It could be good. It could be bad. Whatever.

The FB event post reads: “He’s just like you, except worse. He is trying to save his life, to save your life — in that order. In his quest for salvation, he’ll stop at nothing, be distracted by nothing, except maybe a piece of lint, or the person in the second row.” Hm! How did he know I have a seat in the second row?

Performing Arts Building, UofU campus, 201 S. 1460 East. Free event



28Saturday — Benny Green Trio

Benny Green is perhaps the most exciting hard-swinging, hard-bop pianist of our time. Possessing the history of jazz at his fingertips, his efforts to expand upon the language of the classical jazz canon have placed him not only among the best interpreters but also among the vanguard of musicians keeping jazz’s evolution going.

Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $29.50, arttix.artsaltlake.org

29Sunday — Pilar Pobil documentary film w/ Monica Pasqual & Joshua McClain in Concert

Tonight is the Utah premiere of the documentary about Spanish artist and beloved Utah icon, Pilar Pobil. Following the film is a live performance by Pobil’s daughter Monica Pasqual (of Blame Sally) and cellist Joshua McClain. Pilar is a Spanish-born artist who has created art for almost all of her 91 years.

Jewish Community Center, 2 N. Medical Dr., 5 p.m. Tickets $20, slcjcc.org

— Beer, Blues, & Brats Benefit Party

Mountain West Cider proudly presents its 8th annual benefit party. Feast on handmade brats by locally-owned Beltex Meats, baked beans, salad, coleslaw, and delectable desserts. Gluten-free food options and cider available. Plus, groove to music and bid and win silent auction gifts from numerous local supporters.

Mountain West Cider, 425 N. 400 West, 1 p.m. Tickets $45 Adv/$50 At Door, crossroadsurbancenter.org

Photo | Benny Green

0