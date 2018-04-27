by Patch O’Furr, dogpatch.press

Furclubbing

“A repeat/regular nightclub event by furries for furries.” The concept has been spreading since the late 2000’s. It’s a dance party independent of cons. It builds on their growth but takes things farther. It’s more ambitious than informal meets and events that happen once. Those can stay inner-focused, but this brings partnership with new venues and new support for what they host. It crosses a line to public space, so a stranger can walk in and discover their new favorite thing. It encourages new blood and crossover to other scenes. It makes subculture thrive. It’s a movement!

SLC Fluff Party launch

Fluff Party was started on April 28, 2017, at Club Try-Angles, then known as “Bar Night” in the local Utah Furry group. Fluff Party started out with a sizeable furry group, for a small major city, with around 25 attendees. During the 2017 AWU Convention in downtown SLC, “Bar Night” transformed into Fluff Party. The event, held on October 27, ended up being the largest to date with nearly 75 attendees from Washington, Colorado, and Idaho. The January 2018 Fluff Party eclipsed it, drawing in approximately 100 attendees. In February 2018, the Party extended the weekend to include a Saturday event with its first ever After Party, held at Area 51.

Inspired by Tail! Party in California, Fluff Party was started by Oaken. It uses the house DJ at Try-Angles.

What kind of party:

Fluff Party is a bar atmosphere with billiards going on all evening, and fursuit dancing to DJ music. Styles of music depend on the DJ but range from old to current pop, electronic music.

When:

Fluff Party occurs the fourth Friday of each month. Initially, the party coupled with Try-Angles’ “Leather & Gear Night”; however, due to lack of participation from the local leather community and immense support from the local Furry community, club ownership granted the furs their own night.

Where:

Fluff Party: Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., starting at 9 p.m. After Party: Area 51, 451 S. 400 West. Furries attend from Salt Lake and surrounding cities (Ogden to Provo). Several furs have come in from Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Colorado.

Unique to most major cities, Try-Angles is one of two identifying gay clubs in the entire state of Utah. Try-Angles plays host to many lifestyles, kinks, and fetishes. Supporting nights such as Drag events, Bear, Underwear, and Leather nights. The general public has received furries at Fluff Party in excellent light. A review posted on the club’s Google page stated how they were going to attend Furry night! Local furs have mentioned going to events such as Pride in fursuit and having the public mention the furry event at Try-Angles. Many general public attendees have become regulars at Fluff Party.

About Fluff Night organizer Oaken

Oaken first danced in fursuit at 2016 RMFC and became inspired to provide an event for the local Utah Furry group which already organized regular monthly events at a public location that was geared more toward the furry adult crowd. After being convinced to overcome his fears of going to a gay club’s Underwear Night, Oaken found Club Try-Angles and the local gay community to be welcoming of all walks of life. Wearing his tail to the club a few times and getting a warm response from the locals, Oaken approached club owner Gene Gieber about having fursuiters come to the club.

Many years prior, a few locals had gone to the club in fursuit but never in large numbers nor the immense support that Fluff Party has received from the local furry community. Fluff Party continues to grow and expand.

“For the April 27 event, we are celebrating our first anniversary and will be showing the owners our appreciation with furry-themed gifts. There will also be a furry DJ, fursuits, furry-themed drinks,” said Oaken.

Twitter is @FluffParty, www.twitter.com/fluffparty

