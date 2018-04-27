OPPA! in Layton, Utah opens the acclaimed play Steel Magnolias May 10.

Everyone’s favorite ladies from Chinquapin, Louisiana, return in Robert Harling’s award-winning stage comedy, offering audiences a hearty helping of love, laughter, and tears.

It’s the 1980s in Louisiana, and at Truvy’s beauty shop the motto is: “There is no such thing as natural beauty.” The women are all sass and brass. Gossip, revelations, and witty Southern banter flow like refreshing sweet tea on a hot summer day. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six Southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are about to be tested when the ladies face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship.

Directed by Michael Nielsen, Steel Magnolias showcases impressive local talent in this ensemble cast. It includes Jennifer Ericksen (M’Lynn), Hailey Parnell and Eva TerraNova (Shelby), Carole Taylor (Ousier), Barbara Bellows-TerraNova and April Daw (Clairee), Kara Bechtel (Truvy) and Jill Savoie (Annelle).

“This show is about relationships and how we interact with each other,” said Nielsen. “It’s more than amazing writing and funny jokes, it’s about the deeper connection and love we have for each other.”

Steel Magnolias runs May 10–19, 7:30 p.m., On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. Tickets are $12–15, oppac.yapsody.com

OPPA! exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults, and audiences with theatrical productions. They range from musicals, plays, to new works. We train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning and celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community. For more information, please visit the website at www.onpitchperformingarts.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Photo courtesy of Snap Shot Photo

