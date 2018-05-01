The Board of Directors of One Orlando Alliance today announced the selection of Alabama state Representative Patricia Todd as the organization’s first executive director. The choice followed an extensive nationwide search rolled out in August 2017. And she starts her new position on June 1.

Todd has over three decades of experience advocating for justice and equality. Born and raised in Kentucky, Todd served two years with the National Organization for Women before moving to Alabama. Then she served as Executive Director for AIDS Alabama, the statewide HIV/AIDS organization, and state director for the Human Rights Campaign. In 2006, Todd garnered national attention as the first openly gay elected official in the Alabama House of Representatives. After serving 12 years, she decided not to seek another term.

“Patricia has been training for this role her whole life. As a natural fit, the coalition feels delighted she’s joining in this important work,” remarked Board Chair, Jennifer Foster.

Todd’s leadership style centered on co-creating with others to unify all sectors of the community, therefore, inspired the decision. Foster said,“What excites board members the most about Patricia is her collaborative spirit. While steeped in policy experience, she understands that change happens through strong, trusted relationships. She’s not afraid to have open and honest conversations that further progress for all,” Foster said.

Todd added, “The work of One Orlando Alliance serves as a national model for how to pull a community together in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. I’m humbled to help tell that story of the origin and excited about a shared vision for a unified future. Together, the Alliance will ensure that justice and equality are rights of all who call Central Florida home.”

One Orlando Alliance is a nonprofit organization that brings together 30 LGBTQ+ and ally organizations in Central Florida and serves as a model of nonprofits, businesses, philanthropies and government institutions working together to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive community for all LGBTQ+ people.

More information about One Orlando Alliance and a list our members is available here.

Photo | Patricia Todd and wife, Jennifer Clarke

