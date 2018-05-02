Best known for his Tony-nominated, Grammy-winning portrayal of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon and as Elijah in HBO’s Girls, Andrew Rannells earned a second Tony nomination for his role in Falsettos at Lincoln Center Theater in 2017.

On Friday, May 11, at 8 p.m., KUED airs Live From Lincoln Center: Andrew Rannells in Concert. This special features the Broadway star filmed live at The Appel Room, with floor-to-ceiling views of Central Park and the twinkling New York City skyline. The irrepressible, always engaging actor-singer brings his golden voice and wry wit to a sparkling set of songs, including a thoroughly-worth-experiencing rendition of “Born to Run.”

Other Broadway credits include Jersey Boys, Hairspray, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Hamilton.

