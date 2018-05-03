4Friday — NKUT Super Adoption

Hundreds of our four-legged (and sometimes not), furry (and sometimes not) friends are waiting for an excellent home to play and pee in, to run amuck, to ruin our gardens and burn our lawns, to sleep on our heads and turn our bedsheets into fuzzy sweaters. Wait, are they honestly our friends? Oh hell yes they are!

Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington, times vary through Saturday. Adoption fees start at $25

— Sage’s Spring Potluck

Enjoy spring with Sage, Salt Lake’s finest LGBTQ seniors group for their annual Spring Potluck Dinner. Based on your last name, Sage has divvied up the types of dishes to bring so there’s not an overwhelming amount of sage grouse. A–H: desserts; I–R: salads; S–Z: entrees. The group will provide non-alcoholic beverages and wine.

First Unitarian Church, Eliot Hall, 569 S. 1300 East, 7–9 p.m. Free

— The Full Monty

Based on the cult hit film The Full Monty, a 10-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies, and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. Entertaining and bold, it boasts an emotional core and a lot of heart as a group of blue-collar men discover strength and confidence that comes with baring it all. Contains strong language and nudity. Tonight’s performance includes an opening night gala, and May 5 is Student Night (18+ only).

The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd. Ogden, times vary through May 19. Tickets $19, zigarts.com (save $2 with code: QSL)



5Saturday — Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl

Grab your sombrero, poncho, and wily mustache and get salvaje on Cinco De Mayo! The “burro” crawl starts at Tavernacle and travels to Johnny’s on Second, Bourbon House, Good Grammar, and ending at Chakra Lounge for a dance party. Plus, play Cinco Bingo at each location. Registration is required and is available at each bar, depending on your join-in time.

Tavernacle Social Club, 201 E. 300 South, 8 p.m. Free event for age 21+, for more info: Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl

6Sunday — Samah: Dance of Mystic Poetry

In these current turbulent times of sectarian violence all over the world, Samah explores the intense and beautiful poetic works of Sufi and Bhakti poets. Transcending religion, language, social or economic status, these “mystic” poems demonstrate an emotional restlessness and bring out intimate expressions of self. The beautiful words are set to captivating music and performed by virtuosos of singing, flute, and mridangam.

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 5 p.m. Tickets $20, artsaltlake.org



