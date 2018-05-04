The longest-running LGBTQ Film Festival in the Mountain West, the 15th annual Damn These Heels is a safe, supportive environment that celebrates our community’s diversity by sharing LGBTQ history, culture, ideas, struggles, and triumphs through film. The festival this year takes place July 20–22, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South.

DTH presents award-winning independent, documentary, and foreign films from around the world. Past flicks include Todrick Hall: Behind the Curtain, The Pearl, Strike a Pose, Kiki, Out Run, and many more.

Film packages offered include:

Film Lovers Pass

This pass for patrons of all ages allows single admission to Opening Night film and 10 tickets to your choice of films. Pass holders enjoy priority entrance and discounts on local restaurant fare, transportation, and DTH merchandise. Early Bird Special price is $50.

Film + Party Pass

This pass for patrons 21+, allows single admission to the Opening Night Film + Party event and 10 tickets to your choice of movies. Pass includes single admission to cocktail receptions in the DTH lounge, priority entrance and discounts on local restaurant fare, transportation, and DTH merchandise. Early Bird Special price is $70.

Damn VIP Passes

The Silver VIP pass includes access to the VIP Party (pass holder and one guest) and two Film + Party passes. The Gold VIP pass includes entrance to the VIP Party (pass holder and three guests) and four Film + Party passes. Silver pass $300, Gold pass $500.

Youth Pass

For youth ages 14–20, the pass includes five tickets to any festival film (ticket choice excludes restricted films with a recommended age of 17 and older), discounts to local restaurants, and additional benefits to be announced. $10

Passes are currently available at utahfilmcenter.org/dth2018.

