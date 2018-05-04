This is part of the Kaiser Health News Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations

Pediatrics: Disparities For LGBTQ And Gender Nonconforming Adolescents

Sexual minority adolescents and adolescents with high levels of gender nonconformity are vulnerable to experience adversity. The disparities for LGBTQ adolescents and adolescents with high gender nonconformity highlight the variation in patterns of childhood adversity. The findings consequently reveal the need for further research on the benefits and harm of screening for childhood adversity by physicians and pediatricians.

Pediatrics: Mental Health Of Transgender And Gender Nonconforming Youth Compared With Their Peers

TGNC youth may present with mental health conditions requiring immediate evaluation and implementation of clinical, social, and educational gender identity support measures.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation: Health And Access To Care And Coverage For Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, And Transgender Individuals In The U.S.

LGBT individuals often face challenges and barriers to accessing health services and, as a result, can experience worse health outcomes. These challenges can include stigma, discrimination, violence, and rejection by families and communities. Other barriers also include inequality in the workplace and health insurance sectors, giving substandard care, and outright denial of care.

The Commonwealth Fund: 2018 Scorecard On State Health System Performance

Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Vermont, and Utah are the top-ranked states according to the Commonwealth Fund’s 2018 Scorecard on SHSP. It assesses over 40 measures of access to health care, quality of care, efficiency in care delivery, health outcomes, and income-based health care disparities across the U.S. The 2018 Scorecard also reveals that states are losing ground on key measures related to life expectancy. On most other measures, performance continues to vary widely across states; even within individual states, large disparities are common.

