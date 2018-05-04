Tomorrow, May 5, is Salt Lake City’s Open Streets Festival, a free event opened to the public to enjoy in a manner that promotes health and community. One mile of streets in downtown Salt Lake City will be open for the community to walk, bike, skate, run, and mingle in a safe and relaxed atmosphere.

Open Streets will stretch from Pioneer Park at 400 West to West Temple Street, and north to south from 200 South to 300 South, including Pierpont Street. Expected is a jam-packed route with family-friendly games and activities, live music, beer gardens, artists, pop-up exercise classes, local vendors, food trucks, and more. Event details, including the route map, can be found at https://www.slcopenstreets.com/.

“This will be a great weekend for Salt Lake City Open Streets,” stated Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “This is also an excellent opportunity for residents and visitors to connect in an active and unique way.”

Open Streets encourages the use of sustainable transportation methods and healthy lifestyles. Easy access to public transit and bike stations give people the experience of sustainable transportation in a fun, safe environment. Parking is available at 175 West Temple, adjacent to Squatters Pub, and in paid lots throughout downtown.

What: Open Streets Festival

When: Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.



Vendor and Activity Locations:

West Temple between 300 South and 200 South — South Spiritual Zone, Local Music, Fisher Brewing Beer Garden, Haunted Car Show

200 South between West Temple and 200 West — Green Zone, Tournament Zone, Lake Effect Libation Garden

Pioneer Park between 400 West and 300 West — Kids Zone, Stage, Dancing, Yoga, Bike Valet by SLC Bike Collective, SLPD Bike Rodeo, Squatters/Wasatch Beer Garden

300 South between 300 West and 200 West — Movement Zone, Badminton

200 West between 200 South and 300 South — Cause Zones, Activities Zone, Games, West Stage, Red Rock Beer Garden

Pierpont Avenue between 200 West and West Temple — Pop Up Art Gallery, Brain Zone

300 South between 200 West and West Temple — Movement Zone, Local Performance Orgs

0