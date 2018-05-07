Andy Cohen to serve as International Ambassador of Tel Aviv Pride

Today, the Israel Ministry of Tourism announced Bravo executive producer and talk and radio show host Andy Cohen would serve as the official International Ambassador of Tel Aviv Pride 2018. Tel Aviv Pride Week takes place June 3–10, 2018 and features a surge of world-renowned events across the city, culminating with one of the globe’s largest and most diverse Pride celebrations.

“We’re honored that Mr. Cohen has accepted the role of International Ambassador of Tel Aviv Pride. Together with Mr. Cohen, Israel looks forward to welcoming the world to celebrate the LGBTQ community,” said Uri Steinberg, Israel Tourism commissioner, North America.

The Gay Pride Parade takes place June 8 beginning in Gan Meir Park — the center of the city’s gay community. The route then heads northward to Gordon Beach where the parade turns into a carnival with a big beach party. At the festival and parade, Cohen will lead the incredibly diverse global contingent which calls Tel Aviv home — with people of every gender, religion, and color flooding the streets for a celebration of acceptance, love, and joy.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Israel and can’t think of a better occasion to get me there,” said Cohen.

Tel Aviv Pride is one of the largest Prides in the world and the biggest of all of Asia and the Middle East. In 2017, over 200,000 people from Israel and around the world participated in the Tel Aviv Pride Parade, marching in the largest ever pride parade in Asia and the Middle East and the first large-scale pride parade in the world to ever celebrate the theme of bisexuality.

