Hope & Resilience: Reducing Interpersonal Violence for Sexually and Gender Diverse Individuals

Organized by The LGBTQ-Affirmative Psychotherapist Guild of Utah, the 2018 Interpersonal Violence Conference will present a broad overview of the diverse issues that impact interpersonal violence for sexual and gender diverse individuals and families. The conference also will prepare professionals and advocates to work with this range of topics. Hope and resilience will be an underlying theme for all sessions, inspiring expansion of resources.

PROGRAM GOALS

Attendees will learn to express an understanding of how changing social and political forces affect LGBTQ individuals impacted by intimate partner violence, and concrete means of providing support to those individuals and communities. Additionally, identify at least two skills learned from the Community Resiliency Model as well as applications to their lives or their communities. And identify at least two areas in which oppression is a part of their work, profession, or life, and one tool for dismantling oppression and bias.



PROGRAM OBJECTIVES

Participants will learn to identify three changes in prevailing public policies that could contribute to harm reduction of interpersonal violence as a risk factor for sexual and gender diverse individuals; three clinical interventions that can improve trauma recovery for sexual and gender diverse individuals who have been victims of interpersonal violence; three communication skills for interacting with sexual and gender diverse individuals that can foster resilience; and, three examples within Utah communities that provide sources of hope that decreasing risk factors for interpersonal violence that effects sexual and gender diverse individuals is possible.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Michael Munson; co-founder and Executive director of FORGE. Topic: “#WeToo: Creating and sustaining movements that empower and include trans and queer survivors of intimate partner violence.”

The world that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) live in has changed radically over the past two years. Title IX roll-backs. Bathroom bills. Trump/Pence. Religious exemptions. Office of Civil Rights protection shifts.

These seemingly unrelated political issues profoundly impact LGBTQ IPV survivors and loved ones. Fortunately, even with substantial setbacks in policy and legislation, advocates, shelter staff, state agency workers, clinicians, law enforcement, and other victim service providers are continuing to support healing, seek justice, and advocate for healing and wholeness for the LGBTQ survivors they help.

The keynote will share 2018 FORGE research on transgender IPV and SA survivors; review the current, changing socio-political-cultural landscape as it relates to LGBTQ survivors; innovative strategies for working with LGBTQ survivors; and preview the resources and projects that are moving us forward. Attendees will leave with concrete, ready-to-use, steps to better support LGBTQ survivors, loved ones, and

communities.

A complete agenda found here.

When: June 1, 8:45 a.m.–4:15 p.m.

Where: Utah State Library, 250 N. 1950 West

Registration: $40, deadline is May 25, latgou.wildapricot.org/event-2862391

