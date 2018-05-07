Utah Chamber Artists presents “Let’s Dance!”, its final concert of the season tonight, May 7, 7:30 p.m., at Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 Presidents Cir., UofU. Life is a dance we all share with music bridging our experiences from one chapter to the next. In this concert, Utah Chamber Artists will perform music that brings us joy and lifts us up.

From Broadway classics such as Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Shall We Dance?”, to Lerner and Lowe’s “I Could Have Danced all night”, to classical favorites, there will be something for everyone. You won’t want to miss this concert featuring music that moves!

Closing the evening are two premieres by Christopher Bradford who has set music to poems by Utah poet Lance Larsen especially written for Utah Chamber Artists. In the final piece, once again the group will utilize the crystal singing bowls featured at the beginning of the 2017–18 season.

On the Program:

Shall We Dance? — Rodgers and Hammerstein

I Could Have Danced All Night — Lerner and Lowe

Dance Music of Astor Piazzolla

Invocation and Dance — David Conte

Concerto per voci e strumenti — Lepo Sumera:

When I Fall in Love — Young & Heyman, arr. Bernell Hales

Pua Lilia (Hawaiian folk song) arr. B. Bradford

Fascinatin’ Rhythm — George Gershwin, arr. B. Bradford

My Daughter Draws a Bridge to the New World — Christopher Bradford

The Bridge in the Woods — Christopher Bradford

General tickets $17.50 / Students $12 at utahchamberartists.org or at the door.

