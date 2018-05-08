For those thinking of proposing during Utah’s Pride Festival, Kimpton’s Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City is offering a Pride Proposal giveaway to one lucky couple. The hotel will provide a complimentary room, celebratory beverages, and festive amenities to ensure the engagement is a moment to remember.

Since Kimpton’s inception, the company has been deeply committed to an overall philosophy of inclusion and diversity that celebrates the unique differences among guests and employees. Kimpton is a proud partner of The Trevor Project, a leading national organization focused on saving lives of LGBTQ youth in crisis, and provides a message of empowerment, pride, bravery, and acceptance. The company is also the first hotel to score 100 percent on the HRC Corporate Equality Index, and its earned that score every year since 2004.

When: Saturday, June 2 to Sunday, June 3

Where: Kimpton Hotel Monaco, 15 W. 200 South

How: To enter the Pride Proposal giveaway, email your story to bryn.duffey@hotelmonaco.com for review. The hotel will notify the winning couple on Friday, May 25.

