JRC Events and Metro Music Hall present SLC PRIDE 2018 — an offshoot of Utah Pride Festival events — featuring headlining performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Aja and William, June 1 and 2, respectively.

FRIDAY 6/1: AJA

Hosted By: Cartel Chameleon

Beats By: DJ Justin Hollister and DJ Eddy V

The drag extravaganza includes performances by Feral, Chelsea Siren, Mercury Adams, Lilia Maughn, Georgia Coldwater, Terra Flesh, Aphrodeity, and Eva Chanel Stephens.

SATURDAY 6/2: WILLAM

Hosted By: Gia Bianca Stephens

Beats By: DJ Shutter and DJ Justin Hollister

Night two includes fabulous performances by Indi Skies, London Skies, Molly Mormon, Kay Bye, The Whore of 94, Xaina, Lisa Dank, and Austin Bakaric.

The doors for both nights open at 9 p.m., Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South. Tickets $20 GA/$40 VIP at jrcslc.com, 21+ only.

