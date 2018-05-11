Today is Member Benefit Day during Red Butte Garden’s Annual Spring Plant Sale from 1–8 p.m., in the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre. Then tomorrow, May 12, the general public may enjoy all that is dirt and pollen, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. The annual plant sale and fundraiser is a great way to welcome the planting season and support the Garden.

What You Will Find

The Garden offers an impressive selection of herbs, specialty annuals, vegetables, sun and shade perennials, ornamental grasses, roses, vines, shrubs, conifers, trees, and the best selection of heirloom vegetables, native and water-wise plants you’ll find in one location. Our selection includes plants for every situation, including bee-friendly, and high-altitude plants and gifts. Most of the plants are grown by local nurseries, and many of the vegetables are grown in on-site greenhouses.

Also offered is a variety of organic gardening products such as fertilizers, and coco-fiber that when mixed into your garden or container soil, aids with water retention.

Section Highlights

The Garden’s extensive vegetable selection this year includes over 200 varieties. It includes 67 different tomato cultivars, 37 types of peppers (sweet and hot), 25 pumpkins and squash and a wide range of greens. With many heirloom selections. Quite a few of the choices were trialed at the Garden, so you can try the varieties our staff and volunteers have grown and recommended. A selection of smaller cultivars that are ideal for small spaces or container gardening is also available.

Nothing beats the color of flowering annuals for the summer garden. You’ll find a wide variety of colors and textures for sun and shade, along with an exciting assortment of succulents. And, don’t forget a hanging basket or mixed planter as a great Mother’s Day gift.

Don’t forget your favorite culinary, medicinal, tea, and fragrance herbs. Excellent fresh or preserved, there is a wide variety to grow and enjoy at home. Check out the slow-to-bolt Cilantro ‘Ole’ and get your favorite Lavender varieties before they’re gone. Try herb combinations like Chamomile, Lemon Grass, and Mint in a container to stock up your tea cabinet. Save money on your grocery bill and have fun.

There are 300 species and cultivars of perennials, including sun-loving, and shade-loving. There is something for every type of situation, including high elevation gardens and bee-friendly plants. Check out the ‘Specialty Perennial’ section if you’re looking for something truly unique.

Ornamental grasses add texture and movement to your garden. Often overlooked, grasses serve many functions in a garden in addition to aesthetics. Ornamental grasses are great as a focal point or in mass and come in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, bloom times, and water requirements. Choose from Bluestem, Feather Reed, Sea Oats, Silver Grass, Muhly, Moor grass and more, including selections ideal for shadier areas, such as Japanese Forest Grass and Sedges.

Groundcovers can solve many garden problems, such as steep slopes and mask tough areas with texture and color. From vigorous foliage covers like Wintercreeper and Pachysandra to charming flowering swathes of Plumbago and tough succulents, there is a groundcover for every growing condition.

The selection of roses includes old-fashioned garden roses, modern shrub roses, miniatures, and climbers. Beautiful blooms of all colors, combined with winter hardiness and disease-resistance, make lovely additions in the home landscape. All of the roses are ‘own-root’, not grafted, which means although they may be small at first, your favorite rose will not revert to a root-stock variety after a harsh winter.

You’ll find a wide variety of flowering and shade trees, unique conifers, colorful shrubs and flowering vines. Also a variety of fruit trees, berry bushes, strawberries, and rhubarb.

So, bring your questions and site information to get expert help from staff and volunteers. Red Butte Garden is located at 300 Wakara Way, UofU.

