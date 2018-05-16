Equality Utah needs your help during the 2018 Utah Pride Festival. They need volunteers at their booth, June 2–3. Volunteers greet attendees, sharing information about their work, and register people to votes so they can activate their EUPAC this November.

If working the booth isn’t your speed, join them for the best demonstration of the year: the Utah Pride parade. This year EU will have a vehicle for folks to use if walking the route isn’t doable.

Volunteers also receive on the morning of June 2, a signature, limited edition Equality Utah T-shirt to wear at the festival and/or parade. Sign up now to join with Equality Utah.

There is a mandatory volunteer orientation on Thurs., May 24, at 6 p.m. at the Equality Utah office at 175 W. 200 S. #1004. The training is essential to be a great representative of Equality Utah at the festival. Even if you’ve volunteered in the past, please attend the orientation to help teach others who are new to volunteering about the work and mission of Equality Utah. Pride month is an important time of year for our LGBTQ community and our allies, and we want to make sure everyone is on the same page and empowered to share our vision at EU: “A fair and just Utah.”

