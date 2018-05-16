web analytics
Utah Pride 2018

Pride Festival Stage Schedule

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Staff
Pride Stage Schedule
Written by Staff
Friday — Youth Pride Dance

MAIN STAGE
8 pm  Kimora Blac

Saturday

MAIN STAGE
1:05 pm  Music and Art Collective
3 pm  The Performer Studio
5:10 pm  Totem City
6:20 pm  Dallas Wayde
7:30 pm  Madame Gandhi
8:30 pm Shea Freedom
9:10 pm  Underground Pop

REDROCK STAGE
1:10 pm  Mr. Bonetangles and the Tuna Can Ramblers
3:20 pm  Toby
4:25 pm  Early Successional
5:35 pm  Opaline
6:15 pm  Fists in the Wind
6:55 pm  The Secret of Mana
8:05 pm  Shecock & The Rock Princess
9:10 pm  Utah Vaudeville and Burlesque Collective
10:10 pm  Debi Graham Band

DJ/SPOKEN WORD STAGE
1:10 pm  Peculiar Journal
5 pm  DJ Schwanny
9 pm  Pulse Regime

Sunday

MAIN STAGE
12:15 pm  Salt Lake Acting Company
12:45 pm  SONNEI
1:25 pm Salt Lake Men’s Choir
2 pm Cheer Salt Lake
2:35 pm Talia Keys and The Love
3:45 pm  Samba Fogo
5 pm Jason Maek & Zaena

REDROCK STAGE
Noon  Maka MaMas
1:10 pm  Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin
2:20 pm  Somebody, Anybody
3:30 pm  Sister Wives
4:40 pm  Ginger and The Gents
5:40 pm  Phobia The Greatest

DJ/SPOKEN WORD STAGE
Noon  When She Speaks I Hear the Revolution
3:15 pm  Skittish and Bus
5:15 pm  DJ Legs aka Shireen for Congress

Photo | Fists in the Wind

0

You may also like

About the author

Staff

View all posts

Leave a Comment