Friday — Youth Pride Dance

MAIN STAGE

8 pm Kimora Blac

Saturday

MAIN STAGE

1:05 pm Music and Art Collective

3 pm The Performer Studio

5:10 pm Totem City

6:20 pm Dallas Wayde

7:30 pm Madame Gandhi

8:30 pm Shea Freedom

9:10 pm Underground Pop

REDROCK STAGE

1:10 pm Mr. Bonetangles and the Tuna Can Ramblers

3:20 pm Toby

4:25 pm Early Successional

5:35 pm Opaline

6:15 pm Fists in the Wind

6:55 pm The Secret of Mana

8:05 pm Shecock & The Rock Princess

9:10 pm Utah Vaudeville and Burlesque Collective

10:10 pm Debi Graham Band

DJ/SPOKEN WORD STAGE

1:10 pm Peculiar Journal

5 pm DJ Schwanny

9 pm Pulse Regime

Sunday

MAIN STAGE

12:15 pm Salt Lake Acting Company

12:45 pm SONNEI

1:25 pm Salt Lake Men’s Choir

2 pm Cheer Salt Lake

2:35 pm Talia Keys and The Love

3:45 pm Samba Fogo

5 pm Jason Maek & Zaena

REDROCK STAGE

Noon Maka MaMas

1:10 pm Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin

2:20 pm Somebody, Anybody

3:30 pm Sister Wives

4:40 pm Ginger and The Gents

5:40 pm Phobia The Greatest

DJ/SPOKEN WORD STAGE

Noon When She Speaks I Hear the Revolution

3:15 pm Skittish and Bus

5:15 pm DJ Legs aka Shireen for Congress

Photo | Fists in the Wind

0