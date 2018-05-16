Friday — Youth Pride Dance
MAIN STAGE
8 pm Kimora Blac
Saturday
MAIN STAGE
1:05 pm Music and Art Collective
3 pm The Performer Studio
5:10 pm Totem City
6:20 pm Dallas Wayde
7:30 pm Madame Gandhi
8:30 pm Shea Freedom
9:10 pm Underground Pop
REDROCK STAGE
1:10 pm Mr. Bonetangles and the Tuna Can Ramblers
3:20 pm Toby
4:25 pm Early Successional
5:35 pm Opaline
6:15 pm Fists in the Wind
6:55 pm The Secret of Mana
8:05 pm Shecock & The Rock Princess
9:10 pm Utah Vaudeville and Burlesque Collective
10:10 pm Debi Graham Band
DJ/SPOKEN WORD STAGE
1:10 pm Peculiar Journal
5 pm DJ Schwanny
9 pm Pulse Regime
Sunday
MAIN STAGE
12:15 pm Salt Lake Acting Company
12:45 pm SONNEI
1:25 pm Salt Lake Men’s Choir
2 pm Cheer Salt Lake
2:35 pm Talia Keys and The Love
3:45 pm Samba Fogo
5 pm Jason Maek & Zaena
REDROCK STAGE
Noon Maka MaMas
1:10 pm Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin
2:20 pm Somebody, Anybody
3:30 pm Sister Wives
4:40 pm Ginger and The Gents
5:40 pm Phobia The Greatest
DJ/SPOKEN WORD STAGE
Noon When She Speaks I Hear the Revolution
3:15 pm Skittish and Bus
5:15 pm DJ Legs aka Shireen for Congress
Photo | Fists in the Wind
