The South Salt Lake City Arts Council and the Utah Arts Alliance announce the first annual Mural Fest

Mural Fest is a collaboration of artists and community in the creation of 11 public art murals in South Salt Lake’s downtown neighborhood. Watch the artists in action and take a walking or bike tour of the murals between now and May 19. The 11 murals cluster West Temple from 2100–2400 South.

The Mural Fest community celebration is Saturday, May 19, 5–10 p,m., at the Art Factory, 193 W. 2100 South. The event includes live painting, live music, food trucks, artist vendors, beer and cocktail garden, and kids art activities. Pixie and the Partygrass Boys is the featured performer, along with a multicultural fashion show featuring students from the Utah International School.

Mural Fest artists include Jann Haworth, best known for co-creating The Beatles Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover, and several more incredibly talented Utah artists. For more information visit https://www.sslarts.org/muralfest.

Participating Artists

Veronica Zak — A graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design with a background in animation and painting, Zak is intensely focused on her projects and has a passion for art in all forms.

Justin Johnson — He and his group of fellow artists that make up Justified Ink, use art as a tool for social change, inspiration, and to convey a message of empowerment.

Trent Call — Born and raised in Salt Lake City and a University of Utah alumnus, Call is currently working on many diverse projects within the city. His work incorporates graffiti, comics, popular culture, and academic painting.

Jann Haworth — She has been active in the local and national art scene for decades. One of her famous local murals, “SLC Pepper”, is to become an interactive piece.

Roger Whiting — Whiting is incredibly excited to be creating a mural within South Salt Lake, and intends on working with several youth programs such Promise South Salt Lake during the creative process.

Elizabeth Bunker — She’s an artist and an art teacher at a local international school. She believes murals are some of the most fun and rewarding experiences an artist and a community can undertake together.

Chuck Landvatter — Previously an assistant professor at Southern Arkansas University, Landvatter returned to Utah to teach at Utah State University. Using traditional and contemporary techniques, his work influence is his experiences growing up in the Intermountain West.

Jorge Arellano — After moving here from Mexico City, Arellano played in multiple punk bands before his passion for painting rose up. He’s passionate about stencil graffiti and says his art represents the voices of all oppressed men, women, and children.

Josh Scheuerman — He’s a successful graphic artist and painter, having four solo art shows. A decade ago he helped start Art Adoption, a showcase of 30+ local artists.

Elaina Court — After discovering the joys of painting and her talent, Elaina continues searching for more opportunities to challenge herself. She’s painted for several groups before, including the Humane Society and the Bicycle Collective.

Billy Hensler — He creates art that captures the essence of the wilderness and nature that surrounds us. He feels these outdoor places are the source of beautiful inspirations and wants to capture this feeling through his work.

Daniel Overstreet — He’s a man of many hats: “A father, a brother, a packaging designer, downtown inhabitant, an artist, yogi, city biker, skateboarder, general life enthusiast, and a busybody.”

