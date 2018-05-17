New Utah scholarship aims to help LGBT and ally students

The newly formed Kathy Phelps Equality Education Fund has joined with the Utah Pride Center, the Utah Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, and Equality Utah to create a new scholarship for LGBT students and straight, cisgender allies seeking higher education to advance LGBT causes.

The scholarship is open to students ages 16 and older. It will award one student a $3,000 cash scholarship and two students a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarships are awarded based on student achievements in activism, leadership, learning, or volunteerism.

Rather than being based on GPA or need, as many scholarships are, Phelps said the basis of this scholarship is on students’ desire to “demonstrate how furthering their education brings about change.”

Phelps, who regularly donates to state LGBT charities, said that she got the idea for the scholarship earlier this year when she realized the stress students were under “trying to further their education, work, and pay for school.”

“I was a B and C student but fortunate enough to have resources to pay for my education,” she said. “With our current [presidential] administration, I think it’s more important than ever to fight for equality, whether that is by an LGBTQ student or as an ally.”

She then reached out to Equality Utah to create the award.

Mindy Young, Equality Utah’s developmental director, said that the Utah Pride Center would distribute the scholarship because of its focus on youth services.

A panel of members from UGLCC, EU, UPC — and Phelps — will review applications in July and select their top 10. The scheduled announcement of the winners is for Aug. 30.

There is no fee to apply for the scholarship and is open to applicants until June 30.

QSaltLake Magazine to feature the winners.

To apply for the scholarship, visit equt.org/2018scholarships,

