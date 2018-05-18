White Party in Palm Springs. Masterbeat in Los Angeles. The Chapel in West Hollywood. And now, SKYFALL in Salt Lake City.

Combining talents for live performance and circuit-dance events, two SLC businessmen introduce monthly California-style circuit nights to Wasatch Front nightlife. Stockton McBride and Johnny Hebda feel that SLC’s vibrant gay community is ready for a local circuit night. A place where LGBT people convene to bond socially, sexually, and musically.

“I heard that Sky SLC management was interested in launching a ‘gay-friendly’ night to their variety of events,” Hebda says. Hence, the premiere of SKYFALL. “This is something Utah needs and doesn’t have,” he continues. “My buddy Stockton and I shared this vision, and felt that between our passion and unique backgrounds, [we could] make something happen in SLC.”

“What’s exciting about a circuit night is a combination of music, dancing, sexy men, and enjoying the night with your friends at this distinctive gay-targeted event,” adds McBride. “It’s the atmosphere and feeling comfortable in a space intended for the LGBT community to be ourselves and have fun.”

Promising to be perfect mark-your-calendar themed evenings, SKYFALL takes place at Sky SLC, the last Friday of each month. The premiere event is June 29, designated with a red theme, following a traditional element of AIDS awareness.

“We are putting forth great efforts to bring out-of-state DJs, dancers, and performers, along with teaming up with a very talented team of creators to help us with content, marketing, and visual content. Also, it will have a similar professional look and feel as those West Hollywood and Vegas clubs,” continues Hebda. “Carrying forward with the image and feel that Sky SLC has established, the spin-off on the name should suit well and tie into the look and feel of other popular circuit nights.”

“What makes circuit night an attractive event, is awesome music and great energy that creates an upbeat mood. As well as a venue that flows well and covers many people’s interests,” says McBride. “SKYFALL is the first circuit night in SLC, so that makes it unique and appealing to the community.”

While circuit is a unique phenomenon to emerge from over the past few decades, the international circuit scene is enormous. Ever-more-elaborate décors and entertainments, and marquee events attract thousands of circuit devotees to travel across the country to attend. Beginning in 1974, Chicago’s White Party is possibly the granddaddy circuit party, but similar events take place across the country and hundreds more around the globe.

PHOTO | Johnny Hebda and Stockton McBride

0