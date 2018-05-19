ANNUAL EVENTS

The Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation presents the XVII Gina Bachauer International Artists Piano Competition, June 11–23. The event marks 42 years of Bachauer competitions inviting the world’s most elite pianists to Utah to compete for cash, prizes, and fame.

Chosen from 216 applicants through a universal screening process, 36 international pianists, ages 19–32, compete for more than $105,000 in prizes. Well, that’s random, like Melania’s daily stipend.

Since there are no requirements of repertory, competitors can display their personal artistry in the music of their choice.

11Monday — Gina Bachauer International Artists Piano Competition

Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, times vary, through June 23. Tickets vary per week, competition passes, $150, arttix.org

CONCERTS

The Flaming Lips are an award-winning ’80s band that hasn’t burned out like Jesse’s playlist at Try-Angles. Just sayin’!

So, Kesha and Macklemore are more than you can fry on a hibachi, but they are sexy, sweet, and filling at every moment. That’s what they want, and they know how to hook their fins … oops, fans!

Metronomy, like gingerbread cookies, perform sights unseen with the so-hoped gay Cold War Kids; their hostility and passion comes out in bunk beds … again, oops, bunkers!

Singer-actress Janelle Monae came out late April as pansexual. And damn good for her. She told Rolling Stone: “Being a queer black woman in America — someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.”

7Thursday — The Flaming Lips

Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St., Ogden, 5 p.m. Tickets $10, 24tix.com

16Saturday — The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore

USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Rd., WVC, 7 p.m. Tickets $30.50–120, smithstix.com



28Thursday — Metronomy and Cold War Kids

Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St., Ogden, 5 p.m. Tickets $10, 24tix.com



30Saturday — Janelle Monae

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 6:30 p.m. Tickets $38.50 adv/$50 day-of, smithstix.com

DANCE

SB Dance presents “Something Really Big”, a new series that will pop up in different mediums over the next few years. This June, “Part II: Ergo Decipiatur”, is a theater production — and second episode (look for the upcoming online release of “Part I: Same Old”). “Ergo Decipiatur” is best described as an 11-person play with dance and song. It weaves a Weimar-era detective, cutthroat club owner, hard-luck yoga teacher, inspirational speaker, boutique chef, Gestapo agent, and other characters into a time-traveling tapestry of stories about people looking for something really big. The show is performed street-art-style, with live music by MiNX.

9Saturday — Something Really Big: Part 2

Black Box Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 8 p.m., through June 19. Tickets $20, arttix.org



MOVIES

Jewel’s Catch One documents the oldest Black-owned disco in America and establishes the legacy of businesswoman, activist, and healer, Jewel Thais-Williams, who stood up against hate and discrimination for 42 years. The story of Jewel and “The Catch” celebrates four decades of music, fashion, celebrity, and activism that helped change the course of our country by breaking down racial, social, and cultural barriers. One of the original safe spaces for both the LGBT and Black communities, The Catch, the “unofficial Studio 54 of the West Coast”, also served as a refuge for many during the AIDS crisis.

Hearts Beat Loud is a remarkably fresh multi-racial film where the lesbian lead character (played by out actress Kiersey Clemons) is not struggling with her sexuality, her love relationship, or her acceptance of her father (Nick Offerman) and friends.

1Friday — Jewel’s Catch One

Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75–9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org

16Friday — Hearts Beat Loud

Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75–9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Planned Parenthood Action Council presents Liberty Laughs and Libations with Tig Notaro. This one-night performance featuring the Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro, along with special musical guests, benefits Planned Parenthood’s political work in Utah. The pre-show reception includes a live performance from local crowd favorite Pixie and the Party grass boys while you enjoy a signature cocktail, drinks, and snacks. Is party grass on the ballot for legalization?

21Thursday — Liberty, Laughs, and Libations with Tig Notaro

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., 8 p.m. Tickets $50 or $75 to include the reception at 6:30 p.m., arttix.org

Theatre

In Jean-Paul Sartre’s classic black comedy, No Exit, three strangers are brought to a room in hell where they will spend eternity together. While they struggle at first to admit to themselves and each other the reason for their damnation, they eventually learn to be honest and come to hope for some salvation. But their hopes are dashed when they realize, “hell is other people.” It is the first production from Sisyphus Theatre Company, patreon.com/sisyphustheatre.

7Thursday — No Exit

Studio Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 7:30 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets $10, arttix.org

UPCOMING EVENTS

July 20–22, Damn These Heels Film Festival, utahfilmcenter.org

July 28, LoveLoud Festival, smithstix.com

Aug. 9, Jack White, ticketfly.com

Sep. 21, Culture Club and The B-52’s, maverikcenter.com

Sep. 22, Beck, smithstix.com

Photo | The Flaming Lips

