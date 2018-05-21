AEG Presents Rocky Mountains and Postfontaine last week announced a new exclusive booking partnership at The Union Event Center located at 235 N. 500 West.

“We are looking forward to our new partnership with Postfontaine and AEG Presents at The Union, bringing the best in live music to the fans of Salt Lake City and Utah,” said Tom Guyro, principal of the UEC.

Jason Farrell, president of Postfontaine said, “It’s an exciting time in music and all of us at Postfontaine are honored to be part of this great venue, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than AEG.”

“The Union Event Center is one of the premier venues in Salt Lake City and we can’t wait to work together with Postfontaine to bring more world-class entertainment to the music fans of Utah,” says Brent Fedrizzi, co-president and COO, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest.

Upcoming events at UEC include:

May 22 — MGMT

May 29 — Bleachers

June 21 — Dirty Heads

Aug, 7 — Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday

Aug. 13 — Father John Misty

Aug. 16 — Glass Animals

Sept. 13 — The Head and The Heart

Oct. 5 — James Bay

Tickets and more information at www.theunioneventcenter.com or www.ticketfly.com

About AEG Presents Rocky Mountains

AEG Presents is one of the world’s largest live music companies. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global concert tours, regional music events, and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe, and Asia through 22 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Elton John, Celine Dion, and Kenny Chesney; produces over 40 music festivals and owns, manages, or exclusively promotes in more than 80 clubs and theaters worldwide. AEG presents more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com.

About Postfontaine

Postfontaine comes from humble roots, having unknowingly started in the concert business over 25 years ago. While in high school, organizing free live music events in a park, led to producing concerts for major acts such as Twenty One Pilots, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Rage Against the Machine, Fall Out Boy, Zedd, Skrillex, and Panic! At The Disco. Now in partnership with AEG, Postfontaine, still based in Salt Lake City, has not forgotten their roots, and fueled by their love of music, continue to book artists of all sizes in dozens of venues throughout Utah. For additional info visit www.postfontaine.com.

