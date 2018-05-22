Cavalcade Events proudly presents Pride Weekend Film Fest on Thursday, May 31. The mini-fest of two LGBTQ comedy classics which feature RuPaul hit the big screen at Brewvies Cinema Pub and includes discounted libations and pizza slices. Free swag from Cavalcade’s local partner will be handed out.

The Double-Feature Presentation:

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything!

1995, Starring RuPaul, John Leguizamo, Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes; and a cameo from Robin Williams

Trailer: youtu.be/N0324KvZc7M

But I’m a Cheerleader

1999, Starring RuPaul, Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, and Michelle Williams

Trailer: youtu.be/3vrycMmkeXs

• Check-in and tickets in the bar area starting at 6:00 pm

• Both films will run back-to-back starting at 7:00 pm

• Free swag from Bohemian Brewery

• Feel free to dress up in drag or costume

• Full bar and food menu which you may take into the theater

• Check-in at the beginning of the event to be seated

• $12 in advance at tiny.cc/PrideFilmFest or $16 at the door

• Online Advance Ticket Sales will end at 4:30 pm, day of the event

• Must be 21 or older to attend

• The bar is open until 1:00 am

