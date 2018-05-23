Kitchen endorsed by national LGBTQ political group

The LGBTQ Victory Fund has endorsed Salt Lake City Councilmember Derek Kitchen to replace Sen. Jim Dabakis for his state senate seat.

“Victory Fund is pleased to endorse Derek Kitchen for state senate,” said Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker. “Derek’s commitment to early childhood education, affordable housing, and social justice addresses the real concerns of constituents and makes him the best candidate for District 2. When he wins in November, Derek will be the only openly LGBTQ member of the Utah state legislature and a vital LGBTQ voice.”

After receiving the endorsement, Derek Kitchen said, “I am excited to have the support of Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing openly LGBTQ people who can further equality at all levels of government.”

Derek Kitchen is a Salt Lake City Councilmember for District 4. He was the named plaintiff in Kitchen v. Herbert, which legalized marriage equality for Utah and five western states in 2014 and set groundbreaking case law that led to nationwide legalization in 2015.”

The primary for Senate District 2 will be held June 26.

