For the 2018 Utah Pride Festival and Parade, Sage Utah — in collaboration with the Pride committee — has worked out several details for the older LGBTQ Utah community to enjoy the weekend’s events a little bit more. Also, Sage is looking for booth volunteers and will hold a Pride Festival conference. They also announced upcoming Sage workshops and ‘picnics in the parks’.

Pride Festival Tickets

Senior tickets are $8 online or $10 at the gate for each day (Age 60+ and must show ID at the gate). If you’d like to attend the festival and cannot afford the price of a ticket, please respond to Richard at rstarley@xmission.com . However, there a limited number of donated tickets.

Volunteers Needed

The Sage booth will be in the Center Zone on the west side of the City and County Building. They will also need volunteers to prepare for the parade.

Pride Parade

To join Sage on the big black Dodge Ram for a ride in the parade, please be at the parade staging area at the south end of the Salt Palace on 200 South by 9 a.m. To merely be a spectator, Sage has made arrangements for seating along the parade route: Reserved seating for Sage age parade watchers are at the corner of 200 South and West Temple, and 200 South and 400 East. Just mention Sage to get a free seat. Drop off at these zones is also available.

Festival Conference

On Saturday at 1 p.m., join Virginia Lee, Esq., a Sage Utah committee member as she speaks on her role as a straight ally and mother to an adult gay son. The Pride Festival Conference is held in the Main Library (lower level), across the street from the festival.

Upcoming Workshops

Watch for announcements on new workshops in the works for June, July, and August. Topics are Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness in June — Know the 10 Signs, The Basics, and Healthy Living for your Brain and Body; Trusts/Wills and Estate Planning; Anti-Aging in the Gay Male community; Chair-Yoga; and others.

Upcoming Events

Big Family Picnic at Fairmont Park, Saturday, Aug. 18, afternoon hours TBA.

Potluck in the Park at Liberty Park Rice Pavilion (NE corner), Saturday, Aug. 18, 6–9 p.m.

For more info on Sage Utah or have Pride festival questions, go to utahpridecenter.org/programs/about-sage-utah

0