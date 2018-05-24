This Friday, the IICC will present Mayor Biskupski and Equality Utah with the Harvey Milk Civil Rights Award at a ceremony at City Hall. The award is the oldest LGBTQ+ award, having been presented annually since 1979.

Nicole Murray Ramirez, who serves as Director of the Imperial Court Council Canada-United States-Mexico and as a San Diego Human Rights Commissioner will present the award. The IICC is honoring Mayor Biskupski and Equality Utah for their work promoting equality and in recognition of Salt Lake City as the second city to honor Harvey Milk with a street naming, following San Diego. On April 19, 2016, the Salt Lake City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of 900 South in honor of the assassinated LGBTQ rights activist. Then the official dedication of the street was May 16, 2016.

In addition, Salt Lake City will receive an exact replica of the bust of Harvey Milk displayed in San Francisco’s City Hall. Mayor Biskupski and Salt Lake City Council Vice Chair Chris Wharton will present the group with a Salt Lake City Harvey Milk Blvd street sign.

Following the ceremony, Mayor Biskupski will host a small reception.

What: Presentation of Harvey Milk Civil Rights Award

Where: Salt Lake City and County Building, 451 S. State St., 3rd floor

When: Fri., May 25, 4 p.m.

Who:

Mayor Jackie Biskupski

Vice-Chair Chris Wharton, Salt Lake City Council

Nicole Murray Ramirez, International Imperial Court Council, San Diego Human Rights Commission

Troy Williams, Executive Director, Equality Utah

0