Switchpoint Community Resource Center was honored by Equality Utah on May 19, at the 8th Annual Equality Celebration: All You Need is Love in St. George. The center received the Excellence in Advocacy Award for their unbiased and nondiscriminatory service to the southern Utah LGBTQ community.

Switchpoint offers emergency shelter, in addition to various resources and programs that help move people out of poverty. “With our theme this year, it was perfectly fitting to honor Switchpoint for their commitment to providing a safe haven for LGBTQ individuals, who often find themselves homeless when they come out to their families,” explains EU Event Coordinator Linda Stay.

“We are so honored and so pleased to be recognized by Equality Utah,” said David Dangerfield, Switchpoint board chair. “We try very hard to ensure that Switchpoint is a safe and welcoming environment for all folks in our community. I know it’s a trite phrase, but it really does take a village to make sure everyone in the village is safe and healthy and happy and progressing.”

For more information visit https://www.switchpointcrc.org or call Kristen Clark at 435-628-9310. Additionally, connect on social media @SGSwitchPoint, @switchpointcrc, #switchpoint #fliptheswitch

About Switchpoint

Switchpoint Community Resource Center opened in 2014. The center provides temporary shelter and support for the homeless community in Washington County. Largely volunteer-run, additional services include job-training programs through their thrift store, food pantry, and Bed ‘n’ Biscuits Dog Daycare facility. An innovative aspect of the facility: an area designated to 20+ nonprofit partners and local government agencies offering their services. But beyond food and shelter, Switchpoint is a stepping-stone to independence for homeless individuals, making poverty a temporary situation.

PHOTO | Chairman of the board David Dangerfield accepts EU Excellence in Advocacy Award. (PRNewsfoto/Switchpoint Community Resource)

0