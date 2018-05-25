The longest-running LGBTQ film festival in the Mountain West returns to the screens at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center July 20-22. Organizers say the event provides a “safe, supportive environment that celebrates our community’s diversity by sharing LGBTQ history, culture, ideas, struggles, and triumphs through film.”

DTH presents award-winning independent, documentary, and foreign films from around the world.

While the full lineup of the 15th annual Damn These Heels Film Festival is unfinished, booked are eight films. Additionally, the festival launched “Out”, a 48-hour LGBTQ film project, based on a widely popular contest in which teams of filmmakers are assigned a genre, a character, a prop, and a line of dialogue, and have 48 hours to create a short film containing those elements. The chosen films will be made the weekend before, and screened during, the festival.

1985

Inspired by the award-winning short film, 1985 follows Adrian, a closeted young man returning to his Texas hometown for Christmas during the first wave of the AIDS crisis. Burdened with an unspeakable tragedy in New York, Adrian reconnects with his brother and an estranged childhood friend, as he struggles to divulge his dire circumstances to his religious parents.

Written and directed by Yen Tan

Cast: Cory Michael Smith, Aidan Langford, Jamie Chung, Virginia Madsen, and Michael Chiklis

ALASKA IS A DRAG

Tough, but diva fabulous, Leo, an aspiring drag superstar, feels stuck working in a fish cannery. He and his twin sister feel trapped in the monotony of fist fights and fish guts. But when boxing qualifiers and his drag show fall on the same day, Leo must face the real reason he’s stuck in Alaska.

Written and directed by SLC native Shaz Bennett

Cast: Martin L. Washington Jr., Maya Washington, Matt Dallas, Christopher O’Shea, Jason Scott Lee, and Margaret Cho

CLOSE-KNIT

Whenever 11-year-old Tomo’s mother leaves her home alone, she always goes to her uncle Makio’s place, to spend time with him and Rinko, his pretty girlfriend. Tomo is a little confused because Rinko is trans, but Tomo, Rinko, and Makio start to live a life together. One day Rinko teaches Tomo to knit to control her temper. It’s a story that knits a neglected daughter, a gentle uncle and his transgender lover — an angsty boy who recognizes his gay identity — into an unconventional family.

Japan / Directed by Naoko Ogigami

Cast: Toma Ikuta, Kenta Kiritani, and Rinka Kakihara

IDEAL HOME

Erasmus and Paul, a bickering gay couple whose life is turned inside out when a 10-year-old boy shows up at their door claiming to be Erasmus’ grandson. Neither Paul, nor Erasmus, are ready to give up their extravagant lifestyles to be parents, but maybe this little kid has a thing or two to teach them about the value of family.

Written and directed by Andrew Fleming

Cast: Steve Coogan, Paul Rudd, Kate Walsh, Alison Pill, Jake McDorman, and Jack Gore

LEITIS IN WAITING

The story of Joey Mataele and the Tonga leitis, an intrepid group of native transgender women fighting a rising tide of religious fundamentalism and intolerance in their the South Pacific Kingdom. The film follows Joey, a devout Catholic of noble descent, as she organizes an exuberant beauty pageant presided over by a princess, provides shelter and training for a young contestant rejected by her family, and spars with American-financed evangelicals threatening to resurrect colonial-era laws that would criminalize the leitis’ lives. With unexpected humor and extraordinary access to the Kingdom’s royals and religious leaders, Joey’s emotional journey reveals the meaning of being different in a society ruled by tradition, and what it takes for acceptance without forsaking yourself.

Directed by Dean Hamer and Joe Wilson

SISTERHOOD

Sei finds a job at a massage parlor during the 90s before Macau became known as Asia’s casino metropolis. Her mentor, Ling, a single mother, find mutual fondness of as they develop a new, unique relationship. Together they care for Ling’s son, but on the eve of Macau’s handover back to China, a fight separates them. Now in her 40s and living in Taiwan, Sei stumbles upon a missing person notice in the newspaper. She decides to revisit her past in a familiar yet very different Macau.

Hong Kong / Directed by Tracy Choi

Cast: Gigi Leung, Fish Liew, and Jennifer Yu

QUIET HEROES — Opening Night Film

In Salt Lake City, the religious monoculture severely complicated the AIDS crisis. Patients received no support from — or cast into exile by — the political, religious, and medical communities. Further, Mormon culture encouraged gay men to marry women and have a family to cure themselves of their “affliction,” counsel which led to secret affairs and accidental marital transmissions of HIV. In the entire state and intermountain region, there was only one doctor to serve all HIV/AIDS patients. It’s the story of her fight to save lives of a maligned population everyone else seemed willing to let die.

Directed by Jenny Mackenzie; co-directed by Jared Ruga and Amanda Stoddard

WE THE ANIMALS

Us three, us brothers, us kings. Manny, Joel, and Jonah tear their way through childhood and push against the volatile love of their parents. As Manny and Joel grow into versions of their father and Ma dreams of escape, Jonah embraces an imagined world. Based on the novel by Justin Torres.

Co-written with Dan Kitrosser, and directed by Jeremiah Zagar

Cast: Raúl Castillo, Josiah Gabriel, Terry Holland, Isaiah Kristian, Evan Rosado, and Sheila Vand

Early Bird ticket and pass prices available through June 19, visit utahfilmcenter.org/dth2018

PHOTO | Director and primary cast of ‘1985’

0