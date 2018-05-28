Baby drag queens attend grammar school in the new animated series Drag Tots for kids and grown-ups of all ages. Meet Dina Saur (Bianca Del Rio), a colorful drag tot whose aesthetic is inspired by dinosaurs; Roxy Moron (Adore Delano), innocent, lovable and totally gullible; Arugala (Valentina), a Puerto Rican provocateur with a taste for trouble; Lady Liber “T” (Latrice Royale), an African American queen with a talent for putting haters in their place; and Donatella Mewhattodoo (Detox), a purely evil queen. With guidance from school mascot Corny the Unicorn (RuPaul), each episode features a different dragtastic adventure. From a visit to a wig farm to a journey to an alternate drag universe, school has never been so fierce!

Drag Tots premieres June 28 on streaming service WOW-Presents.com.

The show is executive produced by RuPaul, World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, and WOW’s Tom Campbell.

