Listen, Learn and Love, a Mormon LGBTQ support organization, will host a free presentation, “How You Can Be a Good Mormon and Support, Love and Accept LGBTQ People”. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, June 5, 7–8:30 p.m., at the SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 State St., Orem, Utah.

Richard Ostler helped found Listen, Learn and Love, a nonprofit not affiliated with the LDS Church that provides resources for Mormons who want to learn more about those who are LGBTQ. The organization’s website, listenlearnandlove.com, has information for LGBTQ support groups, therapists, books, articles, and a suicide prevention hotline.

During his YSA assignment, Ostler connected with LGBTQ people and better learned their unique and often difficult road. He shares Christlike principals to support, respect, and love LGBTQ brothers and sisters.

“We’re not an activist group trying to change things in the LDS Church — we’re all committed Mormons just wanting to engage more on this topic,” Ostler said in an interview.

Beyond establishing the organization, Ostler has participated in countless interviews, maintained social media pages, a blog, and podcast — all with the aim of creating a dialogue between LDS Church members who are not LGBTQ and those who are.

Ostler understands some Mormons might have questions about whether befriending a gay person or attending a same-sex marriage ceremony is a violation of their faith. After all, as he came to know his gay friends, those are the same questions with which he grappled.

The event is open and free to the general public. To learn more about the event go to http://www.listenlearnandlove.org/events.

