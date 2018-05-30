Real Salt Lake hopes to keep the wins going with 3-straight(ish) at home matches during Pride month

Tonight’s match, at 7:30 p.m., is Real Salt Lake’s first-ever Pride Night, and a portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go to support scholarships for LGBTQ students at the University of Utah. Tickets $17–125, use Promo Code: Pride for 20 percent discount.

It’s also an important subject for head coach Mike Petke, who spoke on the RSL Coaches’ Show on the KSL TV app about equality and his passion to bring justice to all people, regardless of their sexual orientation.

“It’s important in life. It’s important in society,” said Petke, who alluded to a cousin in his family who has stirred strong emotions about LGBTQ rights. “It doesn’t make sense to me that you treat someone differently because of their preference.

“As long as it isn’t affecting you or doing damage — which I don’t think this is — I know everybody has a right to be happy and to enjoy the freedoms that everyone else has.”

The second-division Real Monarchs will host Pride Night, June 26 against Fresno FC, while the Utah Royals will finish off the celebration on June 27 against Seattle.

Genderbending Crossdressing Transgender Awareness Party w/ Shecock & The Rock Princess with Scenic Byway, Stop Karen, Starbrats

Join Urban Lounge, Thursday, May 31, for a Pride kick-off genderbending party to unite in solidarity with your transgender peers to bring about transgender visibility and awareness. All genders are welcome and encouraged to sport them sexy selves in a genderbending crossdressing transition of greatness. And there was much rejoicing! Tickets $5.

Hosted by:

Shecock & The Rock Princess: https://www.shecock.bandcamp.com

Featuring:

Scenic Byway: https://scenicbyway1.bandcamp.com/releases

Stop Karen: https://stopkaren.bandcamp.com/album/neither-here-nor-there

Starbrats: www.instagram.com/starbratsmusic

Pride double-feature of LGBT-themed flicks at Brewvies

Cavalcade Events proudly presents Pride Weekend Film Fest on Thursday, May 31. The mini-fest of two LGBTQ comedy classics which feature RuPaul hit the big screen at Brewvies Cinema Pub and includes discounted libations and pizza slices. Free swag from Cavalcade’s local partner will be handed out. The double-feature presentation is To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! and But I’m a Cheerleader

• Check-in and tickets in the bar area starting at 6 pm

• Both films will run back-to-back starting at 7 pm

• Free swag from Bohemian Brewery

• Feel free to dress up in drag or costume

• Full bar and food menu which you may take into the theater

• $12 in advance at tiny.cc/PrideFilmFest or $16 at the door

• Online advance ticket sales end at 4:30 pm, day of the event

Other Pride libations-heavy events

Tonight at 8 p.m., “Those Bitches Go To Prom” Pride drag show, Club Try-Angles

Thurs., May 31, 7:30 p.m., Pride Kick-off and Flag Dedication Ceremony, Sun Trapp

Thurs., May 31, 10 p.m., Pride Karaoke — singing the gayest songs, Club Try-Angles

Fri., June 1, 8 p.m., Piper Pride Party! Featuring Ginger and the Gents, Piper Down

Fri., June 1, 9 p.m., Annual Utah Bear Pride Party, Club Try-Angles

Fri., June 1, 9 p.m., Prince Night, Area 51

