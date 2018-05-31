Pride All Over Town

PRIDE is bursting all over northern Utah.
City Hall at Washington Square
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and the Utah Pride Festival team raised the Pride Flag Wednesday at the Salt Lake City-County Building. Photo by Sue Robbins
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski joined the Utah Pride Festival organizers to raise the flag at the Salt Lake City-County Building at Washington Square Wednesday. The Festival all takes place this weekend at Washington Square, 450 S 200 East.
Businesses showing Pride
Businesses are showing their Pride in many ways:
The Gateway Center has once again painted crosswalks with the Pride and trans colors.
Crosswalks at The Gateway are showing their pride.
Photo by Preston Michael Hilburn
Crosswalks at The Gateway are showing their pride.
Photo by Preston Michael Hilburn
Iconoclad is showing Pride inside and out.
The Barbarian Barbering Company participated in #projectRainbow and is flying the colors
Oliver & Princess Natasha’s unique home decor is showing their pride right around the corner from the Utah Pride Center
Salt Lake eBikes is showing their pride at 10th South and 7th East
Photo by Salt Lake eBikes
Furniture and home decor store West Elm at City Center is displaying their pride.
Photo by Justin Hollister
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake had the first Pride Night and sold “Believe Equality” scarves, giving a portion of the proceeds of ticket and merchandise sales to the Utah Pride Center.
Ashton Gabrielsen is on her way into Rio Tinto Stadium all prided out after their annual Pride tailgate party.
Photo by Ashton Gabrielson
Love is Love at the Rio Tinto Stadium as Real Salt Lake plays.
Photo by Brian Garrett
Real Salt Lake is showing their pride all month at the Rio Tinto Stadium.
Photo by Jade Sarver
At Real Salt Lake Pride Night waving the flag
photo by Sara Ingerson
Project Rainbow
But the largest display of Pride was put together by Lucas Horns, who was joined by the Utah Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce to place 500 flags from Springville to Logan, Utah as a fundraiser for the Utah Pride Center. #ProjectRainbow sold out weeks before Pride and were distributed earlier this week by volunteers in just two days.
Project Rainbow met at the Utah Pride Center to begin distributing 500 Pride Flags from Springville to Logan.
Photo by Christopher Scuderi
Brookanne Fuller is proud of her Pride Flag
500 flags were posted at residences and businesses all over northern Utah.
Photo by Dallas Rivas
Jeanine Gudgel Cardenaz took this shot of another street full of Pride
Project Rainbow organizer Lucas Horns took this shot of a street full of Pride
Jeff Jolley is flying his pride on his manicured lawn.
Photo by Jeff Jolley
Volunteers for #ProjectRainbow are getting ready to distribute flags all up and down the Wasatch Front and beyond.
Photo by Roberto Lopez
Three houses on Sunny’s street are flying the colors.
Photo by Sunny Strasburg
Bones Malore is proud of his rainbow flag.
Photo by Tami Hansen
0
1 Comment
I’m going to pride!!!