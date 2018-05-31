Pride All Over Town

PRIDE is bursting all over northern Utah.

City Hall at Washington Square

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski joined the Utah Pride Festival organizers to raise the flag at the Salt Lake City-County Building at Washington Square Wednesday. The Festival all takes place this weekend at Washington Square, 450 S 200 East.



Businesses showing Pride

Businesses are showing their Pride in many ways:

The Gateway Center has once again painted crosswalks with the Pride and trans colors.

Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake had the first Pride Night and sold “Believe Equality” scarves, giving a portion of the proceeds of ticket and merchandise sales to the Utah Pride Center.

Project Rainbow

But the largest display of Pride was put together by Lucas Horns, who was joined by the Utah Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce to place 500 flags from Springville to Logan, Utah as a fundraiser for the Utah Pride Center. #ProjectRainbow sold out weeks before Pride and were distributed earlier this week by volunteers in just two days.

