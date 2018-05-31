“Tommy, can you hear me?”

June 15–30

The Who’s 1969 iconic rock concept album comes to life on the stage in a truly unique theatrical event. “Deaf, dumb and blind” young Tommy overcomes impossible odds to rise to stardom during this high-energy, inspiring and sometimes puzzling adventure about healing and the resiliency of the human spirit. With a live rock band and incredible score, The Who’s Tommy will leave audiences thoroughly entertained.

After witnessing the accidental murder of his mother’s lover by his father, Tommy becomes catatonic and, as the boy grows, he suffers abuse at the hands of his sadistic relatives and neighbors. As an adolescent, Tommy discovers an uncanny knack for playing pinball and, when his mother finally breaks through his catatonia, he becomes an international pinball superstar.

Caleb Parry directs The Who’s Tommy, with music directed by Kyle Lawrence and choreographed by Joshua Samuel Robinson.

The company hosts an Opening Night party and performance on Friday, June 15. The celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. Then, Saturday, June 16, is Student Night — use code: STUDENT for a $5 ticket.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through June 30 with a matinee on June 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets $17–20, www.theziegfeldtheater.com/tommy.

